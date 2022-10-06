Mojang reveals Tuff Golem, the final candidate for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

After revealing the first two mobs for the Minecraft Mob Vote, Mojang has finally revealed the third. The Tuff Golem has been revealed just over a week away from the official poll. On October 14, players will be able to choose which one they want to introduce to the game, likely in the 1.20 update.

All of them are strong contenders, but the Tuff Golem looks like it might run away with the competition. In the coming days, more information about these mobs will likely come to light.

Mojang wants players to be as educated on the potential additions to the game as possible; the Tuff Golem, Rascal, and Sniffer deserve that.

Minecraft announces the third candidate for Mob Vote: Tuff Golem

The Tuff Golem was announced via social media, in the same way that the previous two mobs were. Tiny Jens and Tiny Agnes have been investigating strange occurrences ahead of Minecraft Live and uncovered the three mobs.

Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: How about a statue that comes alive? The tuff golem could be your mob of choice! redsto.ne/Tuff-golem-TW Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: How about a statue that comes alive? The tuff golem could be your mob of choice! redsto.ne/Tuff-golem-TWVoting begins October 14! https://t.co/N38PA9AZBu

In the trailer, the Tuff Golem is described as:

"Wait a minute, they must be Tuff Golems! I had only heard rumors about the statue that comes alive... That explains the hats moving! They can hold an item and move around."

The characters in the trailer mention that they can open an art exhibition if the Tuff Golem wins, which can mean that statues and more paintings are on their way. It also appears that they can go to and from their "statue" state to move around as needed.

Mojang is finally giving players something to do with tuff, an underground block that was added in the 1.17 update. It currently has no use other than for building. It's not in any crafting recipes, so the Tuff Golem would be a great use for it.

It can be assumed that the block will be used to craft the mob, similar to how iron blocks craft Iron Golems.

Tuff would finally be useful (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This would be similar to last year's Copper Golem as well. It was supposed to give players another reason to use copper, but it lost the Mob Vote, finishing second. Will the Tuff Golem succeed where the other failed?

Players can vote on October 14 at noon EST to decide that. The poll will be conducted via different methods this year, though. Instead of the Twitter voting of the past, it will take place on the Minecraft Launcher, the game's official website, and a Bedrock server.

Voters will have 24 hours to cast and change their votes until the poll ends, which will occur at noon on October 15. At that point, the latest Minecraft Live will commence.

