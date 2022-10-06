When will voting begin for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022?

It's an exciting time to be a Minecraft player. The 1.19 update has been out for a while, which means the next big update is coming sooner rather than later. Mojang essentially confirmed this when they announced the next livestream, which is scheduled for October 15.

As per tradition, the Minecraft Live will have a Mob Vote. In past years, the Phantom, Glowsquid, and Allay have emerged victorious and made it into the game via the subsequent major update.

There have been a few key changes to the voting this year, including when and how long the voting will take place. Here's when it will begin, how to vote, and more details.

Voting schedule for Minecraft Mob Vote

This year, the entire system for the Mob Vote is being revamped, and one of the biggest changes comes in time and date. Normally, on one date, Minecraft would host a Twitter poll for a short amount of time and then a second, equally short poll a little while later.

In total, the votes were active for less than an hour. But this year, they will be open for far longer. All voting will begin on October 14 at noon EST. Under the new format, it will stay open until October 15 at noon EST, the exact start time of the Minecraft Live scheduled for that date.

In an unprecedented move, Mojang is giving players a full 24 hours to make their choice on which mob they'd like to see in the game eventually.

There are multiple methods to voting, too. As mentioned, the entire system is being revamped and it includes abandoning the old Twitter poll route.

This year, there will be three formats for the vote. The first and most accessible way to do so will be on the browser. The Minecraft website, accessible to anyone with internet, will have the poll starting on October 14.

Sniffer eggs discovered underwater (Image via Minecraft on YouTube)

Second, the Minecraft Launcher will have the polls as well. PC players can vote for their preferred method with relative ease.

The third voting method is a bit less accessible, but it is probably going to be the most popular way to choose the next mob addition. This includes a special Bedrock Edition server that will be set up for players.

The server, there will be minigames and plenty of activities to take part in, but it will also house the vote. Everyone will have the rare opportunity to vote on changing the game from inside it.

Right now, only two mobs have been revealed - the Sniffer and the Rascal - via an official teaser trailer yesterday.

The Sniffer can collect seeds by sniffing them out underground. If it wins the vote, Mojang is also poised to add new plants to the game to give it a more expanded role.

Since the Rascal loves Hide and Seek, it will introduce a new mode into the game if added. Players will receive nice rewards if they win it a certain number of times.

The third and final mob remains shrouded in mystery so far, but will likely be announced in the coming days. Once it's revealed, players will know exactly which of the three to vote for in the Mob Vote.

However, if community members are unsure, they will have 24 hours to vote and change their choice if necessary, once the poll opens.

