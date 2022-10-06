When is Minecraft Live 2022? All you need to know

Minecraft fans who want to experience what's next for the popular sandbox game should check out Minecraft Live. The event begins on October 15, 2022 at noon EDT this year, with a Community Pre-Show beginning at 11:30 am EDT.

In addition to previewing upcoming content for the game, the victor of the yearly Mob Vote will be announced. Voting begins on October 14 at noon EDT and will last a full 24 hours until Minecraft Live begins. Mojang has even provided a server for Bedrock Edition players to experience some of the new content.

Minecraft Live 2022: Where to watch the event and additional details

Dancing frogs featured in the event's announcement trailer (Image via Mojang)

With Minecraft Live a little over a week away, fans still have time to get prepared for the event. Fortunately, no matter where a player might be or which platform they enjoy the game on, they'll be able to view the entire event comfortably.

Mojang has made the process of viewing the festivities easier than ever. When the Pre-Show begins, gamers will be able to tune in through multiple avenues: they can access the event from their Minecraft Launcher, watch the event stream on Facebook/Youtube/Twitch or the game's official site, or jump into Bedrock Edition and select the event's server button to the left of the main menu. The Bedrock server is the closest players will get to experiencing the new content, but viewing the stream is still a plus.

Those who wish to participate in the yearly Mob Vote can do so by accessing their launcher on October 14 at noon EDT. Additionally, they can jump over to the game's official website and cast their vote there once they've logged in. The winner of the vote will be determined during the show, and your selection may just make its way into the next content update.

There isn't much clarity regarding what's expected to be revealed during the event. Players on social media have been speculating since the event's date was announced this year, and there have been some intriguing thoughts. From a second part of The Wild Update to a revamped End dimension update, it's anybody's guess as to what will arrive in 2023.

The only way to be certain about what content will arrive next year is to check out the event. Additionally, those that miss the event can watch the complete stream archive on the game's official Facebook/Youtube/Twitch channels. This yearly event tends to be Mojang's final set of big reveals for the year, so players won't want to miss out on the announcements.

Minecraft is a game that's always evolving, and the upcoming features being unveiled by Mojang will likely be a prime example of this. It remains to be seen what changes will be made to the world's most popular Survival Crafter. Hopefully, the game's developers have an exciting show before 2022 comes to an end.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes