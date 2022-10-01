Top 5 Minecraft 1.19 texture packs for better quality

Minecraft 1.19 is the latest version of the popular sandbox game. Even 11 years after the game's release, Mojang hasn't made any significant changes to the game's graphics. It still features basic lighting and shadow engines with blocky textures in every direction that players look. Fortunately, the game can be heavily modded with all kinds of mods and texture packs.

Texture packs and resource packs are smaller mods that change Minecraft's visuals without tinkering with the game's main code. Beginners might get confused between texture packs and resource packs. To clarify, both are somewhat similar and work in the same way. Here are some great texture packs that can completely change how the game looks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are thousands of great texture packs that are worth checking out.

Top 5 texture packs for Minecraft 1.19 to improve quality, ranked

5) Round Trees

This Minecraft 1.19 texture pack simply converts wood log blocks into cylinders (Image via CurseForge)

For casual gamers, trees in Minecraft can look quite weird since they are completely made up of blocks. As the name implies, this nifty texture pack converts blocky wood logs into cylindrical-shaped logs, adding more realism to the game.

This particular texture pack goes very well with another pack called Better Leaves, which diffuses sharp blocky leaf blocks and renders leaves randomly.

4) Motschen's Better Leaves

This Minecraft 1.19 texture pack increases the foliage of leaf blocks and makes them more realistic (Image via CurseForge)

As mentioned above, this is a brilliant texture pack that increases the foliage of leaf blocks, allowing leaves to render beyond the block's hitbox. Since it was made by the same modder who created the Round Trees texture pack, the two are extremely compatible.

Leaf blocks are one of the most unrealistic things that players will see in-game since real-life leaves and branches form in randomized patterns. Therefore, using this texture pack provides a more realistic gaming experience.

3) Fresh Animations

Fresh Animations is one of the best Minecraft 1.19 texture packs for mobs (Image via CurseForge)

Mobs are some of the most lively elements in the game as they can move around the world and present different behaviors. However, their movement behavior mechanics are extremely basic in comparison to other games. This is where Fresh Animations really helps.

This mod drastically changes how mobs walk, run, and react to the environment. In fact, this mod even changes the eyes of every mob, allowing the eyeballs to move along with the head.

2) Dramatic Skys

Sky textures can also be changed with this Minecraft 1.19 texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

Besides block and mob textures, sky textures can also be changed with some texture packs. Dramatic Skys is one of the best if players want high-quality clouds and the ability to see celestial bodies.

Dramatic Skys even boasts different versions of skies. Since the sky in real life is never the same, this texture pack accurately depicts this in-game. The mod even changes the sky, based on which biome the player is currently in.

1) Unity

Unity is an all-round Minecraft 1.19 texture pack (Image via CurseForge)

If players are looking for a texture pack that affects multiple elements all at once, Unity is a great option. Not only does it change the textures of every block, it also offers custom sky textures that are amazing to look at.

When using shaders, this texture pack is quite effective. It even adds reflections to certain blocks, allowing them to reflect light coming from any light source, which makes the game look even more beautiful.

