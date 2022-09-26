Top 5 underground base ideas for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 is arguably one of the best versions of the game to explore and create underground bases in. Over the past few years, Mojang has been focusing on improving the overworld's underground cave system. With the addition of new cave biomes and cave generation updates, players will have a lot more fun mining.

One of the major elements of Minecraft 1.19 is mining and being underground. As soon as players get good gear, they instantly go underground to look for diamonds and naturally generated structures. This means that they try to build underground bases, where they can live and work without having to travel. The following article will list five of the best underground bases in Minecraft 1.19.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The best underground base ideas for Minecraft 1.19, ranked

5) Massive storage base

Players can create a huge base surrounded by a storage system in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/oz0bradley0zo)

As players progress further into the game, they will have thousands of items and blocks to organize. Therefore, they should create a separate base altogether, specifically for storing and managing items and blocks. This type of storage base can be created underground to keep their main base on the surface tidy.

Since it is built underground, it's easier for players to mine and collect blocks to then quickly store them in an underground base's storage system.

4) Dripstone Cave base

Dripstone Cave bases in Minecraft 1.19 can have a menacing look to them (Image via Reddit/u/cloudyterraria)

Dripstone Caves are some of the most dangerous cave biomes in the game. This particular biome is filled with pointed dripstone that can damage players if they fall directly on it. But if players are trying to build a menacing-looking underground base, this cave biome is the ideal choice.

Players can even use darker blocks like Deepslate to create an evil-looking castle. Alternatively, they can also create a cozy hut with artificially placed vegetation blocks and items to contrast heavily with this cave biome's naturally intimidating appearance.

3) Cozy shallow base

Underground base in Minecraft 1.19 can also be build a few blocks below the surface (Image via Reddit/u/OnTheSpotLive)

Although living completely underground can be useful, players generally require easy access to the surface as well. In this case, they can create a shallow base that is only a few blocks underneath the surface.

They will be able to create a cozy base with a glass ceiling, sitting close to the natural surface of the terrain. Moreover, this kind of base can have different rooms at the same height, all connected by underground tunnels.

2) Lush Cave base

Lush Cave is arguably the most beautiful cave biome in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/Great-Damage2932)

The Lush Caves biome became an instant hit after its release back in 2021 as it is primarily filled with greenery and cute Axolotl mobs. Since caves can be grim and dangerous, creating a base in a Lush Cave biome is a good option.

Even if the cave biome is not large enough to fit an entire base, players can create a livable space and manually place vegetation to give it some liveliness. A cozy hut in a Lush Cave is the perfect place to relax between intense mining and cave exploring sessions.

1) Ancient City base

Ancient City is the newest structure added with Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Reddit/u/BonccersBonk)

The Ancient City is arguably the most interesting underground structure to explore in Minecraft, being one of the biggest and most dangerous structures in-game. If players make too much noise, the sculk blocks that generate in this structure can alert and summon the terrifying Warden.

Although it is not the best place to create an underground base, veterans can take it as a challenge. Renovating the entire structure, removing all the dangerous sculk blocks, and building a base inside it can be great fun for experienced players.

