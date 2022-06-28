5 best seeds for dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.19 update

Dripstone caves were first revealed on Minecraft Live 2020, and was supposed to arrive with the 1.17 update. However, due to the pandemic and technical difficulties with the Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang had to release dripstone caves in the 1.19 update.

Dripstone caves are inspired from a real-life cave called Hang Sơn Đoòng, located in Vietnam. These cave biomes are filled with pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks. Dripstone caves are not exactly a safe place to explore, as there is always the risk of a player falling on top of pointed dripstones and dying.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update has finally introduced deep dark caves. the third and final cave biome that was initially announced for the 1.17 update. Players can now come across dripstone caves leveitating over ancient cities and deep dark caves. In this article, players can find some great Minecraft 1.19 seeds featuring dripstone caves.

Minecraft 1.19 seeds for dripstone caves

5) Beautiful dripstone cave (Seed: 630896945)

The dark depths of the Overworld are now split into different cave biomes. The introduction of cave biomes has improved the beauty as well as the dangers of caves. In this seed, players can find the entrance to a massive dripstone cave right underneath the spawn location.

Players can find dripstone caves generating from the spawn point all the way to 1500-3000 blocks east. Players can also find deep dark caves around coordinates X:1150 Z:250.

4) Lush cave and dripstone cave (Seed: 9014125100392995956)

This seed features a plethora of beautiful biomes right at the spawn point. Towards the north and south, players can discover frozen peaks and jagged peaks. Digging near X: -50 and Z: 70 will unveil a beautiful mix of lush caves and dripstone caves.

The Dripstone cave isn't too big, but is surrounded by a huge chain of lush caves. If players dig below Y 0 under frozen peaks, they will find a deep dark cave with an ancient city at coordinates X: 24 Y: -51 Z: -264.

3) Village over dripstone cave (Seed: 2833509925435701496)

Villages are probably the best structure one can get near spawn point in a new world. Players can get food and beds from villagers in Minecraft. In this seed, Java players can find a plains village right in front of the spawn location. Sadly, Bedrock players will have to travel to coordinate X: -280 Z: -296 to find a village.

While exploring the area around the village, players can spot a huge opening to a dripstone cave. This dripstone cave is part of a large dripstone cave with a radius of more than 1000 blocks.

2) Dripstone village (Seed: -1557631284)

Dripstone cave biome (Image via u/pwlv on Reddit)

In this seed, Java players spawn in a peaceful forest generated next to a meadow. By traveling to coordinates X: -144 Z: 384, players can discover a taiga village generated beside a river.

The village features an entrance to a large dripstone cave. After looting the village, players can go on to explore the dripstone cave and mine some ores. Dripstone caves are the best place to find copper ores in Minecraft.

1) Badlands dripstone cave (Seed: -2385826867344714309)

Dripstone cave in badlands (Image via u/malrods on Reddit)

Badlands used to be one of the rarest biomes in Minecraft. Since the 1.18 update, rare biomes like badlands and jungles have become somewhat frequent in the Overworld. Fortunately, The Wild Update made no changes to the generation of these biomes.

In this seed, players spawn in wooded badlands with large dripstone caves and lush caves underneath. Caves around the spawn's east have dripstone caves, while lush caves generate in the west.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

