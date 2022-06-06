Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update: Upcoming features, release date and more

After Minecraft's well-received Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang has decided to take an additional focus on the wilderness of game worlds, resulting in The Wild Update.

This update stands as version 1.19 of the game and will be released on all platforms on June 7, 2022.

Since The Wild Update is only a few days away, there's no better time for Minecraft players to take note of what will be arriving in version 1.19.

Mojang has taken a closer look at different aspects of the game and has added two new biomes, mobs and additional blocks and items to collect.

Below, Minecraft players can find a host of new features being included in The Wild Update.

Awesome features to enjoy in Minecraft's The Wild Update

1) Mangrove Swamps and Frogs

Mangrove swamp concept art (Image via Mojang)

In an effort to improve the variety of Minecraft swamps, The Wild Update is introducing mangrove swamp biomes. These new biomes will introduce a new tree type in mangrove trees, complete with their own unique root blocks.

These swamps are also comprised of a mixture of grass and new mud blocks, which can be crafted into packed mud. In turn, packed mud can be made into mud brick slabs, walls and stairs.

Frogs and tadpoles are new mobs that can be found in this biome. Tadpoles hatch from frogspawn blocks laid by adult frogs before maturing into grown adults.

Depending on the temperature of the biome the tadpoles mature in, they'll become one of three frog color variants, each with its own unique ability.

2) The Deep Dark, Ancient Cities and the Warden

The Warden has been anticipated for almost a year (Image via G0zBErRy/YouTube)

The deep dark biome is the most visible and anticipated part of Minecraft's 1.19 update.

Originally slated to be released in the Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang delayed its release to expand on the concept. They certainly broadened the scope of the biome as they will now have ancient city structures and the mighty Warden mob.

Players exploring the deep dark will find rare items they can't normally find on the surface, but upsetting the Warden can lead to a very quick death if they aren't careful.

The deep dark biome is complete with new sculk blocks that come in many forms. There are sculk catalysts, which convert dead mobs and players into sculk, as well as sculk sensors that can feel sounds and vibrations.

Sculk shriekers release a piercing scream into the area when they are disturbed. This afflicts players with the Darkness status effect, which pulses their vision between normal sight and total darkness. If disturbed enough, shriekers can also summon the Warden to attack any intruders.

3) The Allay

The allay is a new mob that is friendly to players (Image via Mojang)

Winner of Minecraft LIVE 2021's Mob Vote, the Allay is a new mob players can find trapped in pillager outposts and woodland mansions. Once released, these little mobs will fly about and mind their business. However, when players give them a block or item, they will search all loaded chunks for the same block/item resting on the ground.

The Allay will then pick up these items and bring them back to the player. The best part is that the mob can carry up to a stack of the block/item in question.

Oddly enough, the Allay seems very taken with note blocks. Once it hears one activate, it will drop whatever it's carrying and investigate the source of the sound.

This can be inconvenient for Minecraft players, so they should make sure to keep note blocks away from the Allay if at all possible.

4) Additional Blocks and Items

The Wild Update's new craftable music disc simply named "5" (Image via xisumatwo/YouTube)

In addition to Minecraft's new mobs and biomes, there are additional blocks and items that will be found in the new version of the game.

One of these new blocks is a boat with a chest, which allows players to travel throughout their world's waters while keeping their items in a safe and convenient location.

Furthermore, the deep dark biome provides a litany of new items for Minecraft players to take advantage of. Among these are echo shards and disc fragments, the latter of which are exceptionally rare.

Echo shards can be combined with compasses to form recovery compasses, which allow players to find the location they last died at. This should assist players in recovering their items before they despawn.

Disc fragments, on the other hand, are used to reconstruct a new music disc labeled "5," which has a very eerie score similar to music disc 11.

