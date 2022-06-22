10 new seeds for finding villages in Minecraft 1.19

Villages are excellent places to visit in Minecraft for multiple reasons. Players can trade with villagers in these structures and loot extra items from the villagers' storage chests.

Bedrock Edition players can even occasionally find strongholds underneath villages, making them prime locations to check out in nearly any Minecraft world.

Even in Minecraft 1.19, players in the community have found plenty of seeds that provide quick access to villages. Many of these seeds have multiple villages to choose from very close to the spawn point. However, these seeds can vary in placement between Java and Bedrock Editions, which is worth keeping in mind.

Regardless, players can find a great assortment of 1.19 village seeds below.

1) Six Nearby Villages (-7640521566208649721)

Players have the pick of the litter with this seed (Image via Chunkbase)

When it comes to having villages nearby, Minecraft players should feel right at home in this seed. This particular world generates no fewer than six villages within a short distance of the spawn, with four of them being available in the snow biome players begin in.

There are a few igloos and ruined Nether portals scattered about the snowy biome. A pillager outpost to the north is also a great location to find an Allay or two, though players should enter the outpost well-equipped for a fight with pillagers.

Below, players can find the coordinates for the villages:

(X: -208, Z: 368) (X: -192, Z: 672) (X: 224, Z: 80) (X: 256, Z: 592) (X: -352, Z: -416) (X: -848, Z: -272)

2) Mangrove Swamp Village (67561815575817929)

A mangrove swamp generating adjacent to a village (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft: Bedrock Edition seed provides not only a village at spawn but also a sizable mangrove swamp biome right next to it.

For players who would like to explore one of The Wild Update's new biomes, this is an excellent seed, especially when the village can be used as a staging point.

Mojang has yet to introduce mangrove swamp villages, so this seed provides a compromise of sorts for players who wouldn't mind envisioning one.

3) Villages and Ancient Cities (-7743117376765730441)

This seed provides multiple villages as well as two ancient cities nearby (Image via Chunkbase)

For players who want to experience more Minecraft 1.19 features, this seed provides villages as well as nearby ancient cities.

The player's spawn point has three villages close by, with an additional three villages a longer walk away. A pillager outpost also lies to the east if players are spoiling for a battle. Additionally, a litany of ruined Nether portals can provide loot and a quick entrance to the fiery dimension when needed.

Players can find a set of coordinates for nearby structures of note below:

Village 1 - (X: -288, Z: -192)

- (X: -288, Z: -192) Village 2 - (X: 16, Z: -272)

- (X: 16, Z: -272) Village 3 - (X: 192, Z: 160)

- (X: 192, Z: 160) Ancient City 1 - (X: -200, Y: -51, Z: 56)

- (X: -200, Y: -51, Z: 56) Ancient City 2 - (X: 8, Y: -51, Z: 232)

- (X: 8, Y: -51, Z: 232) Pillager Outpost - (X: 752, Z: 80)

4) Border Village Between Biomes (21320)

The village bordering on multiple biomes (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed has quite a diverse number of biomes, and players can find a village bordering a jungle, forest and badlands biome at approximately (X: -250, Z: -150).

The village is quite large compared to what many players can find, and being close to a badlands biome provides the opportunity to explore multiple mineshafts for loot.

It can take time to travel to the village, but once players are established, they will have plenty of areas to work with for their building and survival needs.

5) Hillside Savanna Village (-698247204184653391)

The village rests on a cozy savanna biome hill (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed provides a very pleasant and peaceful village to integrate into. It is located (X: -400, Z: 0) and is dispersed across a beautiful savanna hillside, creating some wonderful vistas for a player's viewing pleasure.

There's also a large mountain nearby that players can mine or expand to if they'd like. The accompanying savanna biome should also provide plenty of materials for players to build with if they're willing to branch out from the village. This seed is particularly well-balanced for Minecraft 1.19.

6) Swamp Villager Breeding Opportunity (-2778224909341529171)

This savanna village can be a prime location for swamp villager breeding (Image via Mojang)

This is another great Minecraft 1.19 seed for creating pseudo-mangrove swamp villages. Players can find a small savanna village at (X: 705, Y: 62, Z: 225) directly across from a mangrove swamp biome.

This village presents an intriguing opportunity to breed rare swamp villagers by bridging the village with the mangrove swamp and creating bedding areas in the swamp.

Doing so should create a few swamp villagers when the inhabitants breed on occasion. This allows players to have a close-up look at one of the rarest villager variants in Minecraft.

7) Villages and Structures (6630997395534342573)

Players should have plenty of structures to loot in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Dropping into a desert biome, Minecraft players in this seed will have the option to visit two separate villages on opposite sides of the spawn. One is found at (X: -160, Z: -144), and the other is located at (X: 64, Z: 0).

Other structures are also located in the north, including an additional village, a ruined Nether portal and a shipwreck. Players can also find and loot two desert pyramids at (X: -472, Z: -216) and (X: 136, Z: 296).

With all these structures nearby, Minecraft players have a great selection of free items to take as long as they're wary of traps and hazards.

8) Exposed Mineshaft Village (5636173029472278327)

The closest village in this seed has a free mineshaft to plunder (Image via Chunkbase)

This seed's plains biome spawn provides plenty of room for Minecraft players to harvest materials and build. However, they can also head to (X: 208, Z: -288) for a nicely-laid village.

Right inside the village's confines, players will find an exposed mineshaft begging to be explored. Players should also be able to find a nice amount of loot inside. They can then head back to the village for trading.

Players might even be able to find a few things in the mineshaft that the villagers are willing to trade for.

9) Easy Nether Portal and Village (150913191)

Players should have quick Nether access in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Players will begin this Minecraft seed in a taiga biome with a ruined Nether portal overlooking it on a nearby hill.

The ruined portal should provide a little loot, which is nice for an improved spawn situation. It also sends players to a position sandwiched between two bastion remnant structures, leading to immediate bartering with piglins if needed.

Players will need to be careful around the piglin brutes, which are well past the point of being friendly.

10) Ice Spike Villages (-1683905072585972978)

This barren biome still has a few friendly villages (Image via Mojang)

Ice spike biomes can be considered one of the most inhospitable areas in Minecraft. However, players can find three villages to ease their survival situation in this seed. There are even a few igloos with basements nearby for a nice added touch.

The villages should make for a solid base camp as players collect resources and carve out their own existence in this frigid biome. The villages in question can be found at (X: 243, Y: 63, Z: 239) and (X: 85, Y: 65, Z: -159).

