How to find village in Minecraft 1.19 update

Villages are some of the most recognizable structures in Minecraft. They can be found in many different biomes, with each biome having an effect on the generation of the village and its inhabitants.

Speaking of these inhabitants, each village serves as a home for a small number of villagers. These villagers are the lifeblood of the village and are the main reason for the structure being a source of excitement among gamers.

Each villager has the ability to take on a unique role or profession (aside from the “nitwit” villager). They work in different fields so as to give players a chance to trade unique goods with them upon their arrival.

Villages provide food, shelter, company, and various opportunities. Therefore, it is imperative for players to know where to look when trying to find a village since searches for these structures can sometimes take a a large chunk of the player’s time. This article will guide players on how to find a village in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.19: A guide to finding villages

Locating a village in survival mode

The first step to finding a village is to know which biomes can house these structures. In Minecraft’s Java Edition, villages can generate in a total of six biomes.

These biomes are plains, savanna, taiga, meadows, snowy plains, and desert biomes. Each village has its own style as far as the layout of houses, the outfits worn by the villagers, the wood used to build the village houses, etc.

In Minecraft Bedrock, players can expect to see villages in the aforementioned biomes as well as the snowy taiga and sunflower plains biomes. The desert, savanna, and snowy village types can only be generated in their respective biomes, i.e., the desert, savanna, and snowy biomes.

However, the taiga village type can generate in both taiga and snowy taiga biomes, while the plains village type can generate in the sunflower plains, plains, and meadow biomes.

Locating a village via commands

Note: Players are advised to lower their headset volume when viewing the video above.

Many players tend to follow the proper channels of exploration while searching for a village in survival mode, which means that they’re willing to do the legwork and scour the in-game map for any sign of one.

However, this can sometimes be taxing. While many seeds spawn players near or inside a village, others don’t have a village for hundreds, sometimes thousands, of blocks.

In such cases, it might be more prudent to use commands to locate a village. The command, funnily enough, is known as the "/locate” command. In order to pinpoint the coordinates of a village within the chat window, players will need to type in the following command- "/locate structure village."

When using this command, players will have the option to choose the type of village they want the coordinates of. They have the option to request the coordinates of any village type, each of which is displayed as “minecraft:village_(biome type)” after the "structure" segment of the /locate village command.

Once the village type has been selected, players need to click on it and press enter. This will reveal the coordinates of the village. Players will then need to click on those coordinates in the chat, which will allow them to teleport to the location of the selected village.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta