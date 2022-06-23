10 best lush cave seeds for Minecraft 1.19 update

One of the best features added in Minecraft's Caves and Cliffs update were the new cave biomes. While many players are familiar with dripstone caves, due to dripstone being useful for farms such as mob farms and lava farms, players might be less familiar with the other cave biome: the lush cave.

These caves are full of plant life and are home to axolotls, which players might not have sought out if they did little combat in water, which is the main draw of the axolotl. For players wanting to get more familiar with lush caves, listed below are some great seeds that will help them start out here.

Ten interesting seeds for quick access to lush caves in Minecraft 1.19

10) Badlands spawn

The opening to the lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 587922110

Desert village: -350, -400

This seed spawns players inside one of the more uncommon variations of what is already one of Minecraft’s rarer biomes: wooded badlands. Right next to spawn is a moderately sized warm ocean, filled to the brim with coral reefs. From this ocean, players can glance at the cliff face and see several openings to a lush cave area.

However, the best part of this seed comes in the badlands itself. There is a small gap in the floor, no more than ten blocks at its widest, that drops down into a massive lush cave cavern. This is the perfect spot to loot for early Minecraft resources and hunt for potential axolotl friends.

A desert village is also generated into a wooded badlands mountain a few hundred blocks from spawn.

9) Exposed Lush Cave

The surface of the lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 170678

Mushroom Island: -900, 900

This seed spawns players in quite the interesting desert biome. While, at first glance, there is not much to see, and the lack of lush caves seems to be evident, players can find a unique feature just a few dozen blocks from spawn: a small lush cave biome that is generated as part of the surface.

This small bit of lush cave is surrounded by some very strange-looking desert mountains, making it quite a fun spot to make a base or home for any axolotls that players find.

There is one bit of interesting terrain nearby in the form of a mushroom island less than 1000 blocks from spawn.

8) Stony Peak Bowl

The jungle is surrounded by peaks (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 625755048

This seed spawns players in a bamboo jungle on the outer edge of a circular stony peaks biome that forms a crater-like bowl in the middle of the mountains. The jungle wraps around the entire mountain biome almost completely and even fills the middle part of the bowl. Bedrock players will also have a jungle temple in this bowl section.

Underneath the bowl is a massive lush cave, where players might be able to get early axolotls if they are lucky. There is enough water here to spawn the mob quickly and in large numbers. Players can access this lush cave through several openings found in the bowl.

7) Double Cave Biome Cave

The lush cave found with the seed (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 42663

Double biome cave: 55, -175

This seed spawns players in an old-growth taiga biome with a dark oak forest nearby. This is an area with a lot of large trees, meaning players should have no shortage of wood. There is a large stony peak nearby, which makes for a beautiful backdrop to the forests, and is a good place to get some early Minecraft ores in large numbers.

Just a few hundred blocks from spawn, there is surface access to a large lush cave that blends magnificently into a dripstone cave, meaning players will be able to harvest dripstone while they look for an axolotl to snag in a bucket.

6) Lush Cave Village

The village that is part of the lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 413293498

Spruce village: 77, 36

This seed spawns players in a dark oak forest right next to a taiga biome. A cliff face with a spruce village at the bottom is just on the other side of the border to the taiga biome. The village has a ruined portal right next door as well.

But the main appeal of this seed is how the village is generated. The village is partially generated under a jut into the cliffs, where a lush cave has been generated. This means the villagers live inside a lush cave biome, making this an amazing seed for those wanting to do some early trading in a beautiful area.

5) Dark oak valley

The valley's lush cave opening (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 27326074

Lush cave opening: 50, 139

Woodland mansion: 233, 184

This seed spawns players on the edge of a massive dark oak forest that has generated over a valley. While players spawn on one end of the valley, it stretches on for 300 blocks and ends at a bamboo jungle, meaning players should have no issues with wood or fuel.

There is a large opening to a multi-leveled lush cave along the left of the valley, from where the player is facing at spawn. On the other side of the valley is a woodland mansion that is less than 250 blocks from spawn.

4) Bamboo Cliffs

The bamboo cliffs and lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 730610469

Lush cave cliff: -53, 220

This seed spawns players in the middle of a large bamboo jungle, narrow with two large oceans on either side. However, if the player heads to the listed coordinates, there is a massive cliff that is almost spire-like, with bamboo growing along the side. This cliff is hollow and is filled with the vibrant greens of a lush cave biome.

The smaller of the two oceans that the bamboo jungle wraps around has a shipwreck in it, meaning that players should have quick access to some decent early Minecraft loot.

3) Temperature Change

The lush cave with the lava fall (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 41735

Lush cave: 90, -15

This seed spawns players at the bottom of a massive snowy peak, surrounded by a mixture of snowy and regular taiga biomes. Players need not stay in the cold for too long as very close to spawn as there is a ravine-like entrance to a massive lush cave nearby. A lava fall splits the lush cave in two, adding to the feeling that this is almost a different world than the frozen one above.

Following the curve of the snowy peak will show players a frozen ocean biome from which they can get ice later in Minecraft. This is especially useful when players are setting up their nether highways.

2) Jungle Mountains

The lush cave cove (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 39755716

Lush cave: -100, -100

This seed spawns players in the middle of a large jungle biome, with a combination of jungle mountains and snowy peaks creating quite the picturesque backdrop. There are multiple caves that have surface access leading down into lush caves. There are many more caves here than the one pictured above, so players should be sure to explore spawn thoroughly.

There are also jungle cliffs that lead into an ocean biome at this seed. These cliffs are not entirely solid, with a large portion of the cliff face hollowing out into a lush cave into which players can easily sail a boat to begin exploration and looting quickly.

1) Spruce Villages

The lush cave cavern and geode (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2493285298449985520

Village: -234, -18

Village: -300, 575

Lush cave: -415, -12

This seed spawns players in a taiga biome right next to a spruce village. This village should allow players to get some basic resources before heading south across a small stretch of water to another small taiga biome with an absolutely massive spruce village. This second village also has a ruined portal next door that players can quickly loot.

Back on the main island at one of the stony beaches, players can dig down to find a massive lush cave antechamber, with an entire amethyst geode marking the center.

