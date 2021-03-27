Taiga biomes in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The taiga biomes in Minecraft are known for their spruce trees, coarse dirt, ferns, and cold climate. Taiga, previously known as spruce forests, consist of over seven different sub-biome variants. Some of these overlap with the snowy biome variants.

Each taiga biome is characterized by the spruce tree, and each one has slightly different resources and materials than the other. Here is a guide for new and old players alike, to Taiga biomes in Minecraft.

A little bit about the Taiga biome in Minecraft

Hostile and Peaceful mobs

Sleeping fox (Image via reddit)

Many mobs spawn in the taiga biomes. Commonly found peaceful mobs include wolves, rabbits, and foxes. Peaceful mobs regularly found in Minecraft will spawn in these biomes as well, albeit in smaller numbers.

The taiga is a great place to find sweet berries as well, as they spawn in this climate in great numbers.

Most overworld hostile mobs will spawn at night in the taiga biomes. The large spruce trees can also protect these hostile mobs during the daytime, so be wary in the forests.

Climate

The taiga biomes are relatively cold in Minecraft and have similar weather patterns to the snowy biomes. Snow is about as common as rain in these biomes.

Each Taiga sub-biome in Minecraft

taiga forest (Image via 9minecraft)

Regular Taiga biome

The regular taiga biome is the most common type of taiga biome in Minecraft. Regular taiga biomes are characterized by their abundance of spruce trees, ferns, and coarse dirt scattered along the forest.

Villages and pillager towers both generate naturally in the regular Taiga biome, and it's quite common to see a village here. This is the only sub-biome of taiga where villages generate naturally.

Giant Taiga Tree biome

Minecraft giant taiga tree (Image via minecraftvillageseeds)

The giant taiga tree biome sub-variant is a fan-favorite. This sub-biome is characterized by large spruce trees similar to large dark oak trees.

The giant taiga tree variants are the giant taiga tree hills and the giant spruce taiga. The giant spruce taiga resembles a normal giant taiga tree biome at first, but is characterized by its greater number of leaves.

Taiga Mountains biome

The taiga mountains biome is exactly like the title suggests - it's a mountainous region with spruce trees.

This region is bad for new players as the terrain is very difficult to scale and navigate. It's also a rather hostile place in terms of mobs, as they can hide under the many spruce trees and are hard to escape from at night given the terrain.

Taiga Hills biome

The taiga hills sub-biome is a hilly variant of the regular taiga, with the difference being that its elevations are in between that of a normal taiga biome and a mountain taiga biome.

Snowy Taiga biome

Snowy taiga biome (Image via minecraft.gamepedia)

The snowy taiga biome is a slightly colder and snowier version of the regular taiga biome in Minecraft. Most elements stay the same between the two, except that villages do not naturally generate in this biome sub-variant.

Snowy Taiga Hills biome

The snowy taiga hills sub-biome actually contains more variation in elevation than other regular hills biomes in Minecraft. While the hills biome is rare in itself, this sub-biome is much harder for players to come across.

New players spawning here will want to try and reach a different biome as soon as possible.

Snowy Taiga Mountains biome

The snowy taiga mountains sub-biome is even rarer and boasts larger variations in elevation than the snowy taiga hills biome. Other than the fact that it's difficult to navigate, not much else is different.