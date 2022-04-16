5 best seeds for ravines in Minecraft (2022)

Ravines are some of the most powerful world structures for new players and new worlds in Minecraft. Ravines allow players to quickly access the lower levels of the world, making a quick pathway to some of the more rare materials in the game, as well as expose numerous ores to the air, so players can see them quickly.

The height of these ravines also makes them quite dangerous, as enemies can drop down on players from above, or some out of numerous cave offshoots. However, the potential gains more than make up for the risks involved.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds that have great ravines

5) Submerged ravine and ocean monument

Seed: 8795613549813

This seed spawns players in a savannah near a beach. The ocean features an ocean monument, shipwreck, savannah village, and massive underwater ravine all within a few hundred blocks of spawn.

Underwater ravines can be difficult to explore early in the game, but they are also the safest kind of ravine, as most enemies are unable to spawn underwater. This means a player who is able to successfully explore this underwater ravine will have uncontested access to many good ores and resources.

4) Survival island ravine

Seed: 4120225

Players spawn on a rather large survival island type of map. The western side of the island features a massive ravine, half surging with ocean water. However, it is not totally submerged, so players can easily explore around half of the ravine.

There is also a village on the other side of the island, and an ocean monument within a few hundred blocks.

3) Mushroom island ravine

Seed: 1325351762

This seed spawns players a short boat ride away from a massive mushroom island. Once on the mushroom island, players can find a huge ravine stretching nearly down to bedrock. And, since it is under a mushroom biome, there will be almost no enemies in sight. The only way enemies can spawn naturally would be through any dungeon, mineshaft, or stronghold spawner.

Every other biome can also be found within a thousand or so blocks. This means that this seed has many sights to see for players who like to travel.

2) Double ravine with a double village

Seed: -2013071006504433677

This seed spawns players in a large forest near two of the game's best early features: ravines and villages. Villages give players ample food and potential tools and resources from certain buildings, whereas ravines give quick access to the depths.

The first village features a hut floating above one of the ravines. One of these ravines also features one of the game’s newest cave types: the dripstone caves. This dripstone ravine also sees parts of the second village spawning within it.

1) Badlands ravine

Sees: 40918

This seed spawns players in a ravine that divides a savannah biome and a badlands biome. In addition, there is an acacia village that spreads out between the two biomes. The ravine also leads to a massive dripstone cave that transitions into a lush cave. There is also a zombie village directly above the lush cave.