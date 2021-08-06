Mushroom fields in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, there are dozens of biomes for players to explore. One of these is the Mushroom Fields, which is definitely one of the more unique biomes within the game.

Mushroom Fields were added in Minecraft 1.0.0, specifically the Beta 1.9 pre-release, which was released on September 22, 2011, meaning the biome has been around for quite some time.

Because it is rather elusive and not as popular as some other Minecraft biomes, players might not be aware of everything Mushroom Fields has in store for them.

Detailed below is everything players need to know about Mushroom Fields in Minecraft!

What are Mushroom Fields in Minecraft?

Mushroom Fields is classified as the rarest non-variant biome in Minecraft, making it very hard to find. Mushroom Fields spawns randomly, sometimes as an island in a large body of water (thus players dub it Mushroom Island), but it can also spawn while touching land on one of the sides.

Mushroom Fields consist of both flat and steep landscapes, and will have mycelium covering the ground rather than grass. The most unique thing about the biome is that tons of brown and red mushrooms cover the land, and the mushrooms will generate as trees.

Not only that, but a fan favorite mob, the Mooshroom, will naturally spawn in Mushroom Fields.

Variants of Mushroom Fields

Image via Minecraft

Mushroom Fields has one variant in Minecraft, called the Mushroom Field Shore, and will generate when there is a river cutting through the Mushroom Fields, or when it borders an ocean.

It is not very different from Mushroom Fields, but the landscape on Mushroom Field Shores is much flatter. However, buried treasure is able to generate on these shores.

Advantages of Mushroom Fields

Image via EducationBrowse

Huge mushrooms that spawn in Mushroom Fields are a great advantage, as they consist of mushroom blocks. There are red mushroom blocks, brown mushroom blocks and mushroom stems, but only the first two are useful to players.

When mining either a red or brown mushroom block, it will drop anywhere from 0-2 mushrooms of the respective type. Said mushrooms are then able to be used to create mushroom stew.

Mooshrooms spawn in this biome, and are a mushroom-covered variant of cows. In the Mushroom Fields, they will usually spawn in groups of 4-8, and can be bred using wheat, like regular cows.

Mooshrooms are useful, as they can be milked by using a bucket on it to obtain milk. But if the player uses a bowl on it, they will get mushroom stew.

In addition to mushroom stew via Mooshrooms, if the player uses a flower on a brown mooshroom (which will not spawn naturally, and only appears if a red mooshroom is struck by lightning), it will produce "suspicious stew". It has different effects depending on the flower used.

Some of the effects earned from suspicious stew are: fire resistance, blindness, saturation, jump boost, poison, regeneration, night vision, weakness and wither.

Sportskeeda now has a dedicated Minecraft YouTube channel. Check here!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul