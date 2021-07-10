Dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update: Everything you need to know

The first Minecraft Caves and Cliffs release just received a minor bug fix update a few days ago. Fans are expecting the 1.18 snapshots to start rolling out soon.

Earlier this year, Mojang removed many upcoming features from development snapshots such as lush caves, dripstone caves, and noise caves as they were not yet complete. The developer will soon add these features back to Minecraft in future snapshots.

Dripstone caves are one of the new underground cave biomes planned for the 1.18 update.

Dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update

Submerged dripstone cave (Image via Reddit)

Dripstone caves are part of the 3D biomes coming in the 1.18 update. Mojang has officially announced that they will bring 3D biomes in the next major update, and they will come with two different biomes in the same chunk.

Dripstone caves are inspired by real-life caves containing stalactites and stalagmites and are filled with pointed dripstones. The developer has already added pointed dripstones in Minecraft 1.17 update, but they only generate in small clusters.

In Caves and Cliffs Part 2, players can find entire caves filled with dripstone blocks and pointed dripstones. These blocks have similar colors and textures like stalactites and stalagmites.

Pointed dripstone and dripstone blocks

Dripstone caves (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone caves consist of pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks. The latter is like any other block and can only be used for building. Players can create automatic farms for both pointed dripstones and dripstone blocks

Pointed dripstone is a renewable resource and can be farmed automatically. Users can also use them to farm lava in Minecraft.

How to get dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.17 update?

Single biome world (Image via Minecraft)

Mojang hasn't completely removed the dripstone cave generation from Minecraft 1.17 version. This beautiful biome is still available in single-biome worlds, which players can create to get dripstone and lush caves.

They can follow these steps to generate a world with dripstone caves:

Users should go to Create New World in the Singleplayer option. They can click on world options and select world type: single biome. Gamers must scroll down and select dripstone caves. They may now create a new world.

This way, players can get dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.17 version. However, this world won't have any other biomes, and they can use Mojang's official prototype data pack for 1.18 to create big dripstone caves.

