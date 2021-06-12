How to download Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update Prototype data pack for Java Edition

The first phase of Minecraft's most anticipated update has finally been released across all devices, including iOS, Android, PlayStation, and more. Caves and Cliffs Part 1 features amethyst geodes, axolotls, goats, glow squids, copper, and many new blocks.

In April, developers announced the split of the Caves and Cliffs update and reverted world generation changes to normal. However, they added most of the removed features to a data pack.

Using the 1.18 prototype data pack, players can experience the deep caves, experiment with sculk sensors, and more.

Even though the first update was just released, Mojang has already started working on the 1.18 update. In addition, the developers may bring some updates to the data pack or introduce new Snapshots for the part two update coming towards the end of this year.

Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update Prototype data pack for Java Edition

The Minecraft 1.18 Prototype is an official data pack released by Mojang. Players can download this data pack to enjoy the spectacular cave generation coming in the 1.18 update. However, this data pack is only available for the Java Edition.

Follow these steps to download and play the Minecraft 1.18 Prototype data pack:

Step 1 - Install Minecraft 1.17

World generation in the pack (Image via Mojang)

Players need to have the latest 1.17 version. Part 1 of Caves & Cliffs is already available on the Minecraft launcher. They can open the launcher and install the newest release, if not already done.

Step 2 - Download the data pack

Minecraft 1.18 Prototype data pack is available for free to all players here.

Once the data pack is downloaded, they can move on to the next step.

Step 3 - Open Minecraft 1.17 and add data pack

Move data pack (Image via Mojang)

Gamers can launch Minecraft 1.17 from the official launcher. Then, they should go to Singleplayer and create a new world. On the Create New World screen, they have to click on Data Packs and then open the folder with the 1.18 prototype data pack.

Users must drag the data pack file onto the Minecraft window and click on "Yes" to add the data pack.

Step 4 - Create the world

Add data pack (Image via Mojang)

After adding the data pack, players may click on Create New World. With this data pack, they can experience the upcoming noise caves in the Minecraft 1.18 update. However, the features in this data pack are not final and may change in future updates.

Also, the 1.18 update coming later this year won't support the worlds made in the Prototype data pack. So, players must remember to use this data pack for fun only.

Edited by Ravi Iyer