How to tame axolotl in Minecraft 1.19 update

Even in Minecraft 1.19, axolotls are one of the cutest mobs. This aquatic mob was added with the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update and has since been a fan favorite. Players still venture far and wide around the in-game world to find all kinds of these creatures to keep as pets.

Axolotls were first introduced in 2020 at the Minecraft Live event, where Mojang announced their most significant update to date, the Caves and Cliffs. These mobs were released in the first half of the update. The Lush Cave biome in which they were initially intended to spawn was released in the second half of the update.

These mobs were mainly added to the title as cute and friendly additions that users can keep. Though they cannot be tamed, there is a way to gain their trust.

Finding and taming axolotls in Minecraft 1.19

Where do they spawn?

When these mobs were first released in the 1.17 version, they spawned in several water bodies like oceans, deep rivers, etc. This was because the new Lush Caves were not added to the title.

Fast forward to late 2021, and the 1.18 update brought cave biomes, and these mobs were shifted to Lush Caves.

Lush Caves are some of the most beautiful biomes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Hence, in Minecraft 1.19, these cute mobs can only be found underground in the Lush Caves biome. It generates anywhere below sea level, which makes it easier to find. Gamers can also be lucky to find an exposed cave that spawns this biome on the surface.

Readers should remember that not every Lush Cave biome will spawn these mobs. Hence, finding them can be a chore at times.

How to tame or gain their trust

Players can pick these mobs up in a bucket (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As mentioned above, users can't really tame axolotls completely like wolves and cats. However, they can gain the mob's trust by keeping them in a water bucket.

When they find these cute mobs, gamers can scoop them up in a water bucket and keep them in their inventory. Axolotls kept in a bucket will never be despawned, even after they are out of the bucket.

This is the only way to keep the cute, friendly mob in Minecraft 1.19. Players can also take the mob to fights to gain an advantage over hostile mobs.

Even if these mobs cannot be tamed, they will feel they are when fighting hostile aquatic mobs. Axolotls can fight alongside users, regenerate their health, remove status effects like mining fatigue, and more.

These mobs can be bred by feeding them a bucket of tropical fish (Image via Mojang)

Gamers can also breed these mobs by feeding them a bucket of tropical fish. This strengthens the bond between them and this adorable mob. Readers must remember that breeding won't work if they give these mobs a normal tropical fish, as they must be alive and in a bucket.

