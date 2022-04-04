Top 5 Lush Cave seeds for Minecraft 1.18.2 (2022)

Lush Caves are the newly added cave biomes that were shipped in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2, along with Dripstone Caves. After ten years, Mojang finally released two new cave biomes that complement each other in terms of look and feel. This biome is considered to be one of the most beautiful biomes ever added to the game and almost instantly became a favorite for millions of players.

This biome is filled with new kinds of vegetation and mobs. Glowberries and Spore Blossoms hang from the ceiling while small and large drip leaves grow from small water pockets on the ground. All of this is surrounded by clay, moss blocks, azalea bushes, and cute Axolotl mobs, making it the most beautiful biome. With certain seeds, players can easily find this biome in the world and experience different generations.

5 best Lush Cave seeds for Minecraft 1.18.2 (2022)

5) Massive Lush Cave network (1952358)

Massive network (Image via Minecraft)

This is a beautiful world that spawns players in a dark forest. After spawning, players can simply dig down to find the cave biome. A striking feature of the world is that the cave biome stretches far and wide, creating a huge network. Players can easily find the biome and explore to their heart's content.

4) Lush Cave under Mushroom fields (745794237)

Cave biome under mushroom fields (Image via Minecraft)

The world spawns players on an island not far from a rare mushroom field. Players can even find two ocean monuments close by. After reaching the mushroom fields, they can dig down to find the beautiful cave biome. This is a rare occurrence as mushroom fields are quite rare in any world, and finding a cave biome underneath them is rarer.

Here are the exact coordinates of the biome: 102, -3, 111

3) Exposed Lush Cave (1005446775136262802)

Exposed cave biome (Image via Minecraft)

This is another simple world where players can find a special cave biome that is completely exposed in a crater-like hole. Cave biomes usually spawn completely underneath the surface. However, due to the new world generation, huge crater-like holes can expose these caves and biomes.

Here are the exact coordinates of the biome: -556, 81, -51

2) Lush Cave with Badlands Mineshaft (-1106473550)

Biome with Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Badlands is a rare biome to find where players can come across several mineshafts and gold ore blocks. However, they can also see a lush cave inside a Badlands mineshaft in this world. While this generation is common in the game, finding it near a Badlands biome is quite rare.

Here are the exact coordinates of the biome: -839, 70, -557

1) Lush cave exposed from a cliff (-1058557249)

Exposed cave biome on the side of a huge cliff (Image via Mojang)

This seed will spawn players near one of the most fascinating world generations in the game. Players will spawn on a mountain cliff going straight down to the ocean, where players must jump off the cliff and into the water.

The lower level of the cliff will house the beautiful cave biome, which is scattered and exposed. Players can swim to the cliff and climb inside to find the complete biome.

