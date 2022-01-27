Arguably the most famous material in Minecraft is diamonds. Diamonds are strong materials that can be used to make various items, especially tools, weapons and armor. However, mining diamonds can be a tedious and time-taking process.

Diamonds are rare items that naturally generate underground in the form of ores. They can be found between Y level 11 and -58 in groups of 2-8 ore blocks. Players usually get one diamond from one ore block.

Because they are rare and less in number, there are a few enchantments which players may use on their tools to help them mine quickly and efficiently.

5 best Minecraft enchantments for mining diamonds

There are various ways to quickly find diamonds in the game, including using some enchantments. Hence, here are the top 5 Minecraft enchantments for mining diamonds:

5) Silk Touch

Whenever a player mines a block, that block breaks and drops a different item. However, players can apply a silk touch to their pickaxe to mine the blocks as they are. If players are mining for diamonds, they can break the diamond ore and keep the block as it is instead of mining the diamond out of it.

4) Mending

Mending is a treasure enchantment in which players can apply their pickaxe to prevent it from breaking. The tool will use XP points to repair itself automatically, making it indestructable.

This is highly useful when players are trying to find diamonds for hours on end. This will prevent the tool from breaking and players won't need several pickaxes.

3) Efficiency

This is a really useful enchantment which enables players to mine a lot faster. With the help of this, one can find diamonds quickly as they can mine normal blocks a lot faster and the frequency of finding diamonds will increase.

2) Unbreaking

Mending enchantment can't always be obtained, hence players can use unbreaking enchantment on their pickaxes to increase their durability. This way, their pickaxes won't break quickly and they can mine loads of blocks with one pickaxe.

1) Fortune

After finding diamond ores, players will mostly get one diamond per ore block. However, this number can be increased if they mine the ore with a fortune enchanted pickaxe. This increases the amount of items dropped from mining a block. Hence, players can get many diamonds from a few ore blocks.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

