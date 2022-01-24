In Minecraft, players have complete freedom to build almost anything they choose. From mega builds to cozy small huts, the possibilities are endless in the game. However, there are certain blocks which are stronger and more durable than others for building structures.

As new players enter the game, they may chop down a few trees to make a small wooden hut to survive. Though it is perfectly okay to build basic houses with basic blocks, players can build an extremely rock-solid structure that cannot be destroyed by practically anything.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 strongest blocks in Minecraft for building

5) Cobblestone

Cobblestone (Image via Minecraft)

Cobblestone is probably the easiest strong block to obtain in the game. It is simply obtained by mining normal stone blocks naturally generated in the world. These might not look aesthetically pleasing on a build, but they are definitely more durable than wooden planks. It is even stronger than stone bricks or normal stone blocks.

4) Block of Copper

Blocks of Copper (Image via Minecraft)

One of the newly added materials in the game is Copper. Copper was introduced in the Caves and Cliffs update and is a unique and strong material for building. When made into blocks of copper, it will change color overtime. This is because copper oxidizes and turns green over the course of a few days.

3) Deepslate Bricks

Deepslate Bricks (Image via Minecraft)

There is another new block added to the game with the Caves and Cliffs update called deepslate bricks. Deepslate bricks can be crafted with normal deepslate blocks and are great for building as their texture and look is great for castles or fortress. It is one of the strongest blocks in the game which cannot be mined faster even with a beacon.

2) Crying Obsidian

Crying Obsidian blocks (Image via Mojang)

Crying Obsidian is a different variant of the famous Obsidian block. This block is as strong as its counterpart, and can be used to build a unique looking structure. The block has a luminous texture which creates purple droplets when placed. This is an extremely strong block which is blast resistant and takes a long time to mine.

1) Obsidian

Obsidian blocks (Image via Mojang)

Obsidian is one of the strongest blocks in the game, coming second only to the bedrock and end frame blocks which can't be mined. Obsidian takes a lot of time to mine, even with a netherite or diamond pickaxe. This is the strongest block players can use to build anything.

