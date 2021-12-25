Top 5 uses of copper in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft is a game with an infinite sandbox world. A plethora of ores and other resources have been added to the game to make the different iterations of these dynamically generated worlds fun to explore. These resources give players a purpose and can be mined out of the ground to craft gear like weapons, tools, armor, and other items like building blocks. Copper is one such resource and serves as one of the newest ores added to Minecraft.

Copper ore was added in Minecraft 1.17, also known as the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. It was the newest ore added to Minecraft since Nether Gold ore back in 2020 when Minecraft 1.16 came out. Copper went through some changes when Minecraft 1.18 was released. This article will highlight some of the uses of copper in Minecraft 1.18.

Minecraft 1.18: 5 best uses of copper

5) Spyglass

A spyglass in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Minecraft)

Spyglass was one of the newest items added to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update. It allows players to zoom in and survey the area around them to get a lay of the land. The feature can be a convenient addition to Vanilla Minecraft, as mods like Optifine also bring zooming functionality to Minecraft.

4) Lightning rod

Lightning rods are useful for defending ones base from lightning strikes (Image via Minecraft)

The Lightning rod is an interesting addition to Minecraft. This item attracts lightning towards itself, which prevents the burst from striking anywhere around the player’s base, thereby setting it on fire and damaging it. The rod can be crafted with just three copper ingots.

3) Copper ingots

Copper ingots in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/JustOneHappyBoiii)

Copper ingots are the first item players will obtain after smelting copper ore in a furnace. Copper ore is the source from which every copper item or block is crafted, as copper ore cannot be used to craft items. Ingots can be used to make spyglass, lightning rods, blocks and various weapons and armor.

2) Copper blocks

Copper blocks can be constructed using copper ingots. The recipe includes nine copper ingots, one in each slot of a crafting table. Copper blocks are primarily for building copper-based structures. These blocks can also be used with a stone cutter to produce some alternative blocks, including cut copper blocks, slabs, and stairs.

The oxidation of copper is a new mechanic that was added to the game with Minecraft 1.17. It replicates the real-life oxidization of copper, and implies it to every type of copper block in the game, slowly turning them greenish-blue.

1) Building

Copper is used in a plethora of builds since it was released in Minecraft 1.17. Minecraft 1.17. However, the efficiency of copper blocks has quadrupled since Mojang released Minecraft 1.18. Copper blocks can be put into a stonecutter to produce four times as many "cut copper" blocks. Also, the volume of raw copper dropped by mining a copper ore block has increased to 2-5, whereas the pre-1.18 amount was 2-3.

These blocks can be used to make structures like copper houses or statues. Additionally, the oxidization of the blocks over time will bring a sense of dynamism to the build.

Copper is one of the most interesting resources to come to Minecraft since ancient debris. Players can use it to build some magnificent structures. Additionally, the oxidation of copper is a phenomenon that affects all copper blocks within the game, which can make for some amazing textures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

