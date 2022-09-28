How to get custom sky texture in Minecraft

Minecraft has quite a basic sky texture compared to other games. Though it has a day and night cycle along with blocky clouds, its appearance might get boring after a while.

You will hardly look at the sky during your playthrough and will only occasionally use the movement of the sun or moon to determine the direction. However, new and unique sky textures will help improve the overall look of your world.

Luckily, Minecraft is quite open to mods, allowing its massive community to constantly create all kinds of resource packs, texture packs, and mod packs for the game. It even has shaders that change the light and shadow systems.

If you want to change the sky texture in Minecraft to breathe new life into it, there are a few ways to do so.

Using different texture packs to change the sky texture in Minecraft

List of a few resource or texture packs dedicated to changing the sky texture in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned above, there are thousands of texture and resource packs that you can download to change several smaller aspects of the game without touching its main code.

Some of these texture packs only focus on changing the sky textures, completely transforming how it looks. These texture packs change the sky, clouds, and even the celestial bodies like stars, the sun, and the moon.

Simply search 'Minecraft texture packs for sky' and head to the CurseForge website, which will offer a plethora of texture packs to choose from.

This sky texture is offered by a texture pack called Dynamic Skys (Image via CurseForge)

Once the latest version is downloaded, you can open the game and head to the main settings. Here, select the 'Resource Packs' tab. You can then open the folder where all the resources and texture packs will be present.

By copy-pasting the pack into the folder and activating it inside the game, you can enjoy new sky textures. Remember to always check whether the texture pack is compatible with the version of the game you are playing on.

Using shaders to change the sky texture in Minecraft

Different shaders change the sky texture in the game in different ways (Image via Mojang)

Shaders are another way to change sky textures in Minecraft. They are graphical modifications that can only be activated in the game by other mods like OptiFine or Iris with Sodium.

After you install one of these performance mods, head over to the web to search for shaders to download.

Shaders can also drastically change the sky textures in the game (Image via Mojang)

Open the modded game version and the video settings, where the 'Shader Packs' tab will be available. Open the folder where all the shaders need to be placed. Transfer the shaders to the folder and select them from the game.

It will take some time for the game to implement the shaders. Once everything is done, you can enter any world and enjoy the beautiful sky texture along with loads of other graphical enhancements.

