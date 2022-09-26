5 things every Minecraft base needs in 2022

When Minecraft players first enter a new world, they quickly try to gather important blocks and make a secure base to protect themselves against hostile mobs. In the initial stages, the secure base has very basic but important blocks such as a crafting table, furnace, and bed. However, as players progress further into the game, they begin expanding their base and adding more room and items to it.

For players to gather more items, explore the Nether for the first time, and trade with villagers, they need to expand their base to accommodate everything they've collected. Here are a few rooms and spaces that every base needs for players to progress with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are other spaces that can be important as well.

Top 5 rooms or spaces every Minecraft base needs in 2022

5) Nether Portal area

Nether portal area near the base to easily access Nether in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though the Nether portal should be placed slightly away from the main building, it should be in the base vicinity to easily access the Nether realm whenever players want.

Additionally, the Nether portal area should also have chests so that players can easily store important items and blocks that might be needed.

4) Trading Hall

Trading hall can be made inside a big base to easily trade items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Players will soon start trading with villagers to obtain emeralds and other important items. However, these crowds might be far away from the player's base. Hence, to continue trading without traveling to the village, players can bring them to the base and create a trading hall area where the said villages are made available for trading different types of items.

Players can either provide the villagers a lavish space for sleeping and socializing, or create cells for each of them.

3) Enchanting room

Enchanting room can also have anvil and all kinds of enchanted books in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

New players will most likely use enchanting tables and bookshelves to enchant their gear. Hence, they can create a separate room for everything related to enchanting items. As they progress further, they can also place anvil and store all kinds of enchanted books in the room.

Enchanting items will greatly help them fight mobs and survive; hence, such a room can be quite useful in the long run.

2) Crafting and smelting area

Simple crafting and smelting area in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Two of the most used blocks in the game are crafting tables and furnaces. Players continue to use these two blocks to create new, useful items. Hence, a base must always have a dedicated area where loads of furnaces and crafting tables are present with instant access to certain resources such as coal, food, iron, etc.

If players want, they can upgrade to specialized furnaces like smokers and blast furnaces to speed up the cooking and smelting process, respectively.

1) Storage system

Ideally, each item should have a double chest of its own (Image via Mojang)

One of the major aspects of Minecraft is collecting items and blocks in bulk. After playing for a few hours, gamers will realize the large number of items they have collected. Organizing them in separate chests is a huge but important task. As a result, a base must always have a sophisticated storage system, be it automatic or manual.

Players should try to empty their inventory by storing each item in their respective chests. This way, retrieval of these items becomes extremely easy, saving players a lot of time.

