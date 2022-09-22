How to get enchantments in Minecraft in 2022

When players enter the world of Minecraft for the first time, they will have to craft different tools, weapons, and armor to help them in several ways. As they progress further into the game, they will soon need more out of these items. This is where enchantments come into play.

Enchantments are special powerups that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor items to unleash their full potential. Since Minecraft does not tell players about these features, newcomers might be confused about how to enchant their gear. Fortunately, it is quite simple if they have all the required items and XP levels.

Different ways to obtain enchantments in Minecraft (2022)

Using Enchanting Table

An Enchanting Table is the primary source of enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If you're new to the game, there is a good chance that you will try to enchant your tools, weapons or armor using an Enchanting Table. This is a special block in which you can place items and get a random list of enchantments to choose from. This block is made up of a book, two diamonds, and four obsidian blocks.

While enchanting an item, you will also need at least three Lapis Lazuli items, along with a sufficient XP level to get higher enchantments. If you want the highest level of enchantment from an Enchanting Table, you must place bookshelves around it, leaving a space of only one block.

This will enable the Enchanting Table to gather knowledge from the bookshelves and increase the enchantment levels. Remember, as the level of enchantment increases, you will be required to have higher XP levels to successfully enchant items.

With Enchanted Books

Enchanted Books have specific enchantments on them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As you explore more structures and mobs in-game, you may start finding Enchanted Books with specific enchantments written on them. These books can apply enchantments on a specific tool, weapon or armor. However, you will need an anvil block to enchant items with an Enchanted Book. An anvil can be crafted using three blocks of iron and four iron ingots.

Enchanted Books can be obtained in several ways: trading with Librarian villagers, bartering with Piglins, as chest loot, by fishing, etc. Getting Enchanted Books by trading with Librarian villagers is arguably the best option since they provide all kinds of enchantments, including rare Treasure Enchantments that cannot be found on an Enchanting Table.

There are some exceptions like Soul Speed and Swift Sneak that can only be obtained from Piglins and Ancient City chests, respectively.

Which method is better for getting enchantments?

Librarians are much better for getting enchantments in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Soon, you will realize that obtaining enchantments from Enchanted Books is far better than using an Enchanting Table. This is because the Enchanting Table always provides random enchantments. Some of them might be useless and unwanted, but to reset the enchantment list, you will have to enchant an item.

This does not apply to Enchanted Books, since you can keep resetting the Librarian Villager's trade list by breaking their lectern and placing it again. Doing so repeatedly will eventually result in them having the exact Enchanted Book you require.

