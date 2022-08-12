Top 5 helpful villager trades for Minecraft beginners (2022)

Villagers offer various trades in Minecraft, but not all of them benefit players. Due to this, beginners may be curious about what trades help them out the most.

When starting out in a Minecraft world, beginners don't usually have much to offer in a trade. However, this doesn't mean they can't capitalize on the right trades. If used wisely, even a beginner can facilitate trades that can do them more than a few favors. When beginners use the right trades, they can easily improve their survival situation in the long haul.

Best Minecraft trades with villagers for beginners to take advantage of

5) Paper for Emeralds

Paper is easy to create in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Novice-level cartographer villagers in Minecraft are willing to offer emeralds to players for pieces of paper. Specifically, the villagers will offer one emerald for every 24 pieces.

While that may seem like a lot, paper is incredibly easy to create in Minecraft, as it only requires a few pieces of sugar cane. Considering sugar cane is one of the easiest crops to grow in the game (growing virtually anywhere a body of water can be found), beginners can craft paper in a flash.

4) Emeralds for Bottles O' Enchanting

A Bottle O' Enchanting is excellent for experience orbs (Image via ibxtoycat/Youtube)

When Bottles O' Enchanting are broken, they provide players with a huge amount of experience orbs. These orbs can be used to enchant gear for players, making them highly desired if players haven't yet created experience farms.

Fortunately, cleric villagers that have gained enough experience to advance to the master level will offer these bottles for the price of three emeralds, making it an absolute steal for beginners who have emeralds to spare.

3) Boats for Emeralds

Boats are another easily crafted resource in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Boats are easily made through the use of wooden planks in the Java Edition and planks plus wooden shovels in the Bedrock Edition. Since boats are so easy to craft and wood is so readily available under most circumstances, players can stack up a large number of them in their inventories relatively quickly.

If players have some extra boats on hand, they can hand them over to master level fishermen for an emerald per boat. With just a small supply of wooden planks and shovels, players can receive a nice supply of emeralds in return for little effort.

2) String for Emeralds

String can be acquired fairly easily in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since journeyman level fletcher villagers offer an emerald for 14 pieces of string, beginners can capitalize on this easy-to-facilitate trade. String is dropped from spiders, meaning players who have been killing the mobs (or farming them with a mob farm) may have quite a bit of it on-hand. Furthermore, string can be obtained as loot and as a fishing reward and can also be crafted from cobweb blocks.

Since it's so easy to obtain even early on in the game, string makes for an excellent way to earn emeralds for newer players who may not yet have their bearings.

1) Stone for Emeralds

A standard stone block (Image via Mojang)

If there's one thing worlds are full of, it's stone blocks. Even beginners will accrue plenty of the block in their travels, or at the very least cobblestone blocks, which can be smelted back into stone.

Apprentice level mason villagers will buy 20 stone blocks from players for one emerald, making selling stone an incredibly easy and economic early-game means of getting emeralds for other trades. As long as players have a Silk Touch-enchanted tool or fuel in their smelter, they can always acquire more stone for their trading needs.

