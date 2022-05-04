5 best tips for designing a storage room in Minecraft

Having a storage room in Minecraft is a beneficial addition to any home or base, and players have a ton of leeway to design the room as they see fit. Since there's so much freedom for Minecraft players when they create their storage room, it can be a little daunting to decide what exactly to implement.

Fortunately, there are some implementations that are worth considering whenever a player is building a storage room. Granted, these aren't mandatory, but players can save themselves a lot of headaches by implementing these design choices into their future storage room.

Tips to consider when building a storage room in Minecraft

5) Vary your storage types

Chests work fine for storage rooms, but they aren't the only option (Image via Mojang)

For the most part, most Minecraft players will rack up a large number of chests in their storage room. That's perfectly fine for the room's design, but that shouldn't be the only option on the table. Players should also integrate alternative storage options, including ender chests, shulker boxes, and barrels.

Since blocks like barrels don't require space overhead to open and store/retrieve items, they can fit in the snug locations that chests don't have the luxury of fitting in. When storing one's Minecraft items, chests are fantastic, but players should diversify to create portability and long-range access with other storage blocks.

4) Use auto-sorters to organize items and blocks

Auto-sorters ensure players can easily find the items they need (Image via Mysterious_Gal/Instructables)

They may not be the easiest things to build and can take up a substantial amount of space, but auto-sorters can be Minecraft players' best friends. Once an auto-sorter is built, all players need to do is toss their items into the input chest and watch as they get neatly sorted into the appropriate receptacles.

Although some players prefer a more disorganized approach, they'll be happy to have auto-sorters in place when their storage room fills up with excess items, materials, and blocks.

3) Keep work blocks nearby

Work blocks allow for quick crafting within the storage room, which can be absolutely essential (Image via Mojang)

Time spent traveling between storage and crafting stations in Minecraft can be considered wasted time for some, which is why players should keep work blocks close to their storage.

The closer a crafting table, furnace, or other work block is to players' storage, the faster they can get to crafting and potentially storing their new items if needed. There's no real need to create distinct locations for crafting and storage when you can combine the two. Retrieve, craft, and store all at once with work blocks in your storage room.

2) Beacons are worth the trouble

Beacons take a lot of work and effort but can be invaluable in a storage room (Image via u/Ignifi/Reddit)

Beacons can be incredibly difficult to build in Minecraft since they require nether stars, which can only be obtained from the Wither boss. However, if players have a beacon set up in their storage room, they'll receive multiple benefits if they can create a large beacon inside.

The beacon will increase players' speed, making it much easier to roam about and complete players' work. Furthermore, the beacon can heal players with regeneration, making them heal over time. This makes a storage room not only a place to craft and store items but also a safe haven from danger.

1) Consider a Nether portal

Keeping a Nether portal close by ensures players can stay safe and drop off their items (Image via EnderChest)

It may not immediately dawn on Minecraft players, but having a Nether portal in a storage room can be a huge asset. The Nether is a dangerous place, but the items one can find in it are well worth the effort. Plus, if players have a beacon inside their storage room as per the previous listing, a storage can make for an emergency shelter if things get too intense in the Nether.

It's not a must-have for a storage room, but it certainly reduces travel times between the Nether and a Minecraft player's hoard of treasures and materials.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu