Minecraft Redditor creates hidden crafting table

Players of Minecraft are capable of all sorts of amazing things. Some builds they have made include a working graphing calculator, castles, and even entire cities.

But not all of them have to be huge builds to be amazing. Recently, a user named u/purpledragonnuke on Reddit's r/Minecraft subreddit showcased a build they made with avogaado that made a crafting table appear by using a lever.

Minecraft Redditor's hidden crafting table

When gamers view the video, they will see what appears to be a simple process of someone flipping a lever and then a crafting table appearing. However, players see just how utterly complicated this redstone contraption is when the camera cuts away.

There are many moving parts shown from all sorts of angles as the video progresses.

Some Redditors thought there was lots of work going into a single block appearing

Without question, the build created by u/purpledragonnuke and avogaado is impressive. There was so much hard work and craftsmanship that went into making this possible.

But some Redditors couldn't help but joke about how much this redstone build was overengineered to make a single block appear. They weighed in on the comments section below, responding to the video.

Some Redditors were confused by what they were even witnessing

The build displayed in the video moves so fast that some users were confused about what they saw. A few thought that the video was simply on a loop, while others took one look at the complicated build and just had no idea what they were looking at.

It is undoubtedly a marvel of Minecraft engineering, and players made sure to voice their confused concerns in the comments.

Many users asked for a tutorial for this fantastic build

Because of the high complexity of this build for something that looks amazing, many players took to asking for a tutorial video. Though there was no tutorial posted to the thread, they can only hope that there will be one posted shortly.

Though gamers can see the build from a few different angles, it is still too complex to make enough sense of building something similar from looking at the short video.

Perhaps there will be even more instant builds with more blocks in the future

With so many people being blown away by the video from u/purpledragonnuke and avogaado, perhaps there will be builds in the future that feature the ultra-fast appearance of multiple block builds. However, with so much engineering going into it, it may take gamers some time to create even more complex builds.

But Reddit is a fantastic place for others to get inspiration and create future Minecraft builds.

Edited by Ravi Iyer