Ender Chest in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, players know how important it is to be able to properly store and manage their items. For this reason, having access to chests at all times is an important aspect of the game. For now, players have access to a few chests, such as the chest, shulker box, barrel and ender chest. While all these items have the same functionality, they are still slightly different, with the ender chest being rather special and unique to players.

What makes ender chests so special in Minecraft

Players can find and also craft ender chests, which can greatly benefit them in Minecraft.

Ender chests are unique to the player

When a player uses an ender chest, it is unique to that player. This means that each player accessing the ender chest has access to their own special items. For this reason, they are extremely valuable to store important items in a survival server. Players should always try to store any items that they need to access regularly in an ender chest.

Ender chests are all linked together

When a player puts down an ender chest or locates one in an end city, they can store items in them. Later, when a player puts down or finds another ender chest anywhere else in the world, the items they stored in the original chest are also accessible through it. With all ender chests being linked together, a player can even store other ender chests inside one to place them elsewhere.

Ender chests can be crafted by the player

A player is able to craft an ender chest using 8 obsidian in a ring around the center, and then a single eye of ender in the middle. Doing so will give the player a single ender chest. Players can then place this chest wherever they want to continue accessing their items from anywhere.

Ender chests help with building

When a player has a stack of ender chests inside their chest, they can take it out and place them all over wherever they are currently building. In this manner, they do not have to constantly run back and forth to put away or take out any necessary materials. Once they are done, they can use a pickaxe with soft touch to break down the ender chests and place them in the main chest for easy organization.

Where to find ender chests

Interestingly, players can also find ender chests located inside the treasure room of the End City. They will simply have to climb up the tower to claim their ender chest. Alternately, they could simply leave it there to have access to an ender chest within the End City that has their items from the Overworld.

Players should always store essential items there

When a player has access to a network of ender chests, they should always store the essentials. Stacks of food, diamonds, tools, and other necessary items will go a long way in having access to them anywhere in the world. Players can also store loaded-up shulker boxes inside ender chests, so they have entire kits accessible from anywhere in the world.

