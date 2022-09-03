5 best shaders for Minecraft 1.19.2 update

Minecraft 1.19.2 is currently the latest version of the popular sandbox game. After the successful release of The Wild Update, Mojang brought some incremental updates to further iron out the overall gameplay experience by removing any and all bugs.

Since the game gets updated frequently, users might have issues managing mods that run shaders.

Shaders are some of the best graphical modifications players can make. The graphics of the sandbox game look quite dated and boring after a while, especially compared to other popular titles in the industry.

Hence, gamers can apply shaders with the help of OptiFine or Sodium mods to beautify it.

Five amazing shaders for Minecraft 1.19.2 update

5) Sildur's Vibrant shaders

Sildur's Vibrant shaders in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

It is a brilliant shader pack compatible with the latest game version. Sildur's Vibrant shaders is great in terms of lighting in different scenarios and color vibrance. Additionally, all the settings can be easily tweaked by going into the shader settings.

Players can search for the shader and head to its official website to choose from different graphics levels since they won't be able to change the levels inside the game itself.

4) RedHat shaders

RedHat shaders looks different from others in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

Like Sildur's Vibrant shaders, RedHat focuses on the color vibrance of the world, especially the water bodies. Along with that, it has a different kind of lighting effect when compared to other shaders.

It is also similar to other shaders in terms of settings and the level of customization. Users can also search for this shader on the web and download the latest version to support the 1.19.2 update.

One downside to this shader is that the new and old cloud textures overlap each other, making it look inconsistent.

3) BSL shaders

BSL shaders is one of the most basic in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

BSL is one of the most well-rounded shaders that offers everything that gamers want. It provides good lighting, shadows, block movements, water reflections, etc., while maintaining consistent FPS as well.

The only downside to this shader pack is that it does not change the shape of the sun and keeps it square. This can be both appreciated and criticized by players depending on their preference.

Like other shaders, they can easily find it for the latest update.

2) SEUS shaders

SEUS is one of the oldest shader packs for Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

SEUS is one of the oldest shaders available for the sandbox game. Even though the shaders that SEUS offers are not completely updated for the 1.19.2 game version, the 'renewed' version of the shader works perfectly.

This also drastically changes the game in terms of lighting, shadows, water reflections, and more.

By default, this particular shader also offers a motion blur feature that makes the game feel smoother and faster. Since many modern games have this feature, it is a welcome addition to the age-old sandbox title. This shader pack can also be easily found on the web.

1) Complementary shaders

Complementary shaders is arguably the best for Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the best shader for the latest 1.19.2 update is the complementary shader pack. From underwater lighting to glowing ore blocks, this shader has loads of features that are brilliant.

At extreme settings, the shader further enhances the textures of every single block and even makes some of them reflective. Apart from that, ore blocks glow in the dark, helping fans spot them quickly in caves.

Combining all of this with an unparalleled water reflection and underwater lighting quality, this shader pack takes the crown.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

