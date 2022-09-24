How to download latest OptiFine version for Minecraft in 2022?

When it comes to Minecraft mods, OptiFine is arguably one of the most famous mods out there. Even though the sandbox game is made up of blocks and basic graphics, it can take a toll on a computer due to its near-endless world map. As you explore the world, the game will become heavier and put more stress on the device running it.

This is where OptiFine comes into play since it is a graphics and performance mod that drastically improves Minecraft's FPS by tweaking several options.

It unlocks loads of video settings for you to tweak as well. Along with that, you can make the game look even more beautiful by installing a host of shaders and running them via OptiFine.

Steps to download and install OptiFine for Minecraft in 2022

1) Search OptiFine and head to the download page

Head into the official website for OptiFine mod for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Luckily, the famous mod is completely free and updated to the latest 1.19.2 version of the game. Head to your browser of choice and search for 'OptiFine.' The official website for it will be the first search result. You can either go to the main site and read about them to get more info, or directly press the link to head to their download page.

2) Download the latest OptiFine version

Download the latest OptiFine mod for Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

When you land on the download page for the mod, you will see the latest mod version for the 1.19.2 game version. It will be 'HD U H9' and it can either be downloaded after an advertisement or even directly. Since the modding team who makes OptiFine spends hours creating a free mod, the only way they can make money is by showing advertisements on their site.

Hence, the main download button will show you an advertisement before you proceed. However, if you want to skip this, you can press the 'Mirror' link.

A new page will open where you can simply press the download button to save the mod on the computer.

3) Installing the mod and launching the modded game

Make sure that the mod gets installed in the Minecraft directory (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you download the file, you can run and install the mod. The java installation process will automatically detect where the official game directory is located. Simply press install to complete the process.

After installation, you can normally open the official launcher and select the Java Edition tab. Next, open the game version list beside the 'Play' button. You will be able to find the OptiFine version with its official OptiFine logo. Double-check to make sure that it is the right installation.

New video settings courtesy of the OptiFine mod for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Finally, hit play to allow the launcher to download new game files and run the game. After launching and heading to the video settings, you will notice loads of new settings tabs courtesy of OptiFine.

