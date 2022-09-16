How to get Optifine cape in Minecraft

Capes have been a part of Minecraft for quite some time, and players can obtain them through various means.

An Optifine cape is provided to the player when they install the Optifine mod.

As many players likely know, Optifine is a mod that allows players to apply various shaders to their in-game graphics. This can create some truly beautiful visuals within the beloved sandbox game.

However, Optifine doesn't stop solely at shaders. It also allows players to apply custom capes to their character. The cape will be bound to their in-game username.

Players will need to install Optifine in order to receive their custom cape (Image via Mojang/Optifine)

Without Optifine installed, Minecraft players won't be able to obtain the custom Optifine cape.

There are surely many other ways to receive capes in the game through mods and add-ons. However, Optifine features its own custom cape editor for players to use. This allows players to utilize their own patterns and designs as opposed to those posted online and elsewhere, such as digital storefronts like Minecraft Marketplace.

Steps to obtain and use an Optifine cape in Minecraft

Begin by installing Optifine. While you can download and install the mod manually, it's easier to use a modloader such as Forge or Fabric. These frontends allow you to install the mod automatically without needing to move or manipulate any files on your own. Simply search for Optifine via Forge and/or Fabric or download Optifine from its official site and add it to the mod loader manually. Head over to Optifine.net/donate. On this page, you will need to enter your username and tick the checkbox for "Activate cape for Minecraft username." Select your design from the dropdown menu and click on the Paymentwall button. With the Paymentwall button pressed, you'll need to enter your email. This is required for obtaining the cape, deactivating it, or moving it to another username. Paymentwall will open once the email address has been submitted. Enter the appropriate payment information via sources such as a credit/debit card, PayPal, or other pre-paid cards. The cape donation costs a total of $10. Once you have successfully paid your donation, your cape should be enabled by default. Open the game with Optifine and enjoy your new cape!

How to edit your Optifine cape in the game

Once you have installed Optifine, open Minecraft while the mod is loaded. On the main menu, press the "Settings" button and then the "Skin Customization" button. There should be a new option that reads "Optifine Cape" in the skin customization menu. Select this button. Finally, click "Open Cape Editor" to begin editing and setting up your cape for in-game use.

While it may be unfortunate that the Optifine cape is behind a paywall, the donation money goes to a very good cause.

Donations will be sent to the mod's developers, ensuring they can continue to do their job and update the mod as sequential Minecraft updates are released. It's how great mods like Optifine are able to thrive.

