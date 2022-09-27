Top 5 most hated Minecraft mobs of all time

Minecraft is a sandbox game that is filled with different kinds of creatures called mobs. These are A.I. entities that spawn and roam around the game's world. Soon after spawning in a new world, players start interacting with them and can either kill them for survival, or tame them and keep them as pets.

However, there are some mobs that are hated by the community. These are entities that don't play a major role in the game or simply annoy players constantly.

Though removing these mobs will slightly reduce the overall quality of the game, they are still disliked for their behavior and actions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most hated mobs in Minecraft, ranked

5) Polar Bears

Polar Bears are quite useless and only enhance the look of snowy Minecraft biomes (Image via Mojang)

Polar Bears are neutral mobs that only spawn in snowy or frozen biomes. Many players hate them because of how useless and occasionally annoying they can be. These mobs can become hostile if a player approaches a group of polar bears that have a baby. Even if players kill these neutral mobs, they will not drop anything of significance.

They are mainly present in the game as an 'ambient' mob, to enhance the look and feel of cold biomes.

4) Creeper

Though Creepers are the most iconic mobs in Minecraft, they can be quite annoying at times (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are arguably the most famous and iconic mob in the game, but for all the bad reasons. These silent hostile mobs will sneak up to the player and explode. There is a weird love-hate relationship between players and this mob.

Although they are the face of the game, Creepers can completely ruin a structure or kill a player with their explosion. Hence, they are counted on this list as one of the most hated mobs.

3) Ghast

Ghasts can scare even the most experienced Minecraft players with their horrifying scream (Image via Mojang)

Ghasts are the most annoying mob in the Nether realm. These are huge, flying, ghost-like mobs that make eerie crying sounds that can be heard all over the area. Whenever these mobs attack players, they let out a horrifying scream, scaring the lives out of players.

The Nether is already a dangerous place to be and travel in, and these mobs do not help. Hence, they are also one of the most hated mobs in the game.

2) Silverfish

Silverfishes can be quite annoying due to their small hitboxes (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Silverfish are small, pesky hostile mobs that are most commonly found in Strongholds due to the spawner block in the End portal room. Even though they do not damage the player too much, the mobs are extremely annoying to fight against due to their small hitboxes.

Additionally, they irritate players even more if they are in a large group. When killed, these mobs do not drop anything except a few XP points.

1) Phantom

Phantoms are most hated for players who do not sleep in their Minecraft worlds (Image via Mojang)

Millions of players have expressed their hate towards Phantoms. These are mysterious creatures that only spawn over the player if they haven't slept in the game for three days. They are essentially ghosts that players encounter if they do not sleep.

Many players do not skip the night and constantly work on their worlds to progress faster. In such situations, these mobs spawn and annoy players. Even though they drop their membranes that can be used to repair Elytra, they are hated in the community.

