How to get a creeper head in Minecraft

Creepers are by far the most iconic mob in Minecraft, and are often used as the face of the game. Players might want to use their likeness in their base, something that is entirely possible using creeper heads, a style of mob head that is a placeable entity.

While not a new item by any means, the rarity of how they are acquired means that players might not know just how to go about doing it. But the process is quite simple if a player knows what it is.

How to get a creeper mob head in Minecraft

Creating a charged creeper

A charged creeper (Image via Minecraft)

To create a charged creeper, a few things must be set in motion. First, the weather must be a thunderstorm, as that is the only time in the game when lightning can strike. Second, a creeper will need to be struck by lightning, as this extra energy is why they become supercharged to begin with.

Players can influence where lightning strikes, and increase the odds of getting a charged creeper in two main ways:

Through the use of lightning rods, which can increase the odds of natural lightning striking a particular location.

The use of the trident enchantment channeling. When used in a thunderstorm, lightning will strike the location is the trident lands when thrown.

Tridents can be used to create charged creepers at will whenever a thunderstorm happens in-game.

Trapping a charged creeper

An example trapdoor trap for creepers, or other mobs (Image via Minecraft)

The safest way to utilize a charged creeper is to trap it before it becomes charged. This way, if it happens to explode while a player is attempting to trap it, the damage will be minimized. Players can build a fence around a creeper or use a trapdoor pressure plate trap to keep them in place.

Getting a creeper head

Once a player has trapped a charged creeper, they will need to lure a second creeper nearby. Mob heads are only dropped by mobs that are killed by a charged creeper, meaning that a player will need to get the charged creeper to kill another creeper, after which the regular creeper will drop a creeper head.

What are Mob heads?

All the different mob heads in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Mob heads are a classification of decorative blocks. They can be broken and collected with any tool. There are a total of six different main types of heads:

Skeleton

Wither skeleton

Zombie

Player

Creeper

Dragon

Of these heads, only two can be acquired outside of the use of a charged creeper. These are the wither skeleton heads, which drop naturally from wither skeletons, and dragon heads, which can be found on flying ships that sometimes spawn with end cities in the End.

Only the wither skeleton head has an in-game purpose, as three are needed to spawn the Wither. The other heads are purely decorative.

