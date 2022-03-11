5 tips for fighting a Phantom in Minecraft

Phantoms are one of the worst Minecraft mobs to fight. Not only do they show up when other hostile mobs are likely already present, they attack randomly. They're difficult to hit and with the way they attack, they're tough to kill.

They're also extremely useful, which is why it's so important to kill them. They drop Phantom Membranes, which are very important. When fighting phantoms, here are five tips to keep in mind.

Tips to remember when fighting Phantoms in Minecraft

5) Aim well

Phantoms will fly around for a long time before sneakily descending to attack once. When they do that, they immediately fly back up and repeat the process. Phantoms sometimes only attack a few times during an entire night, so it's important to hit them when they descend.

Aiming well is the only way to ensure some damage is dealt to their descents. Otherwise, it might be a long night without Phantom Membranes.

4) Know when they're coming

samasaurus6 @samasaurus6 Since Phantoms were added to Minecraft, players now have an "insomnia count". After 3 days, phantoms will start spawning.



Today I discovered that if you manage to survive 89,479 Minecraft days without sleeping in a bed or dying, your insomnia will be cured! Since Phantoms were added to Minecraft, players now have an "insomnia count". After 3 days, phantoms will start spawning.Today I discovered that if you manage to survive 89,479 Minecraft days without sleeping in a bed or dying, your insomnia will be cured! https://t.co/8lFK41fwiJ

Phantoms will spawn every night after the player goes three consecutive nights without sleep. Players need to know when they're coming so they're not caught by surprise. On that third night, it's helpful to be prepared for their arrival.

3) Stay in the open

This may seem counterproductive, but being in an open area means the phantoms are easier to hit. They can't be blocked by trees or builds or anything else. It also makes it a lot easier to track them in the sky and when they descend. It also means Minecraft players are easier to hit, but it's a worthy tradeoff.

2) Look up

FED @Fedmyster Can we all agree Phantoms should be removed from Minecraft Can we all agree Phantoms should be removed from Minecraft 😐 https://t.co/WkFgnu1WoZ

This may seem like silly advice, but it's easy to get distracted if other hostile mobs are swarming. Minecraft gamers need to keep their eyes on the sky to ensure they don't lose track of them. If they do, it'll be one surprise attack after another with very little chance of killing the phantoms.

1) Fire Aspect II

No phantoms allowed this time. Time for some more #minecraft No phantoms allowed this time. Time for some more #minecraft No phantoms allowed this time. https://t.co/OvUypLfJEX

Since they only descend a few times a night, enchanted swords are a must. Sharpness V is very helpful in limiting the amount of hits needed, but Fire Aspect (especially level two) deals damage after they fly away, which can make a huge difference.

