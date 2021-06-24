Phantom membrane in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In the world of Minecraft, players will come across various monsters looking to kill any nearby player. While most of these monsters spawn on the ground, some can also attack from the open sky like ghast and phantoms.

Players shouldn't worry about ghasts unless they are in the nether. In the overworld, phantoms can be pretty annoying. They are an undead flying mob added in Minecraft 1.13 update after winning the popular vote. Even though they are irritating, their drops are pretty useful.

When killed by a player, phantoms drop an item called a phantom membrane. Using a looting-enchanted sword, players can get up to four membranes by killing one phantom.

Phantom membrane in Minecraft is a useful addition

How to get phantom membranes?

To get phantom membranes, players have to find phantoms first. They don't have the same spawning conditions as other hostile mobs.

Phantoms will spawn during the night if a player has not slept in the last three Minecraft days. So, players have to stop sleeping to farm phantom membranes. But like other resources, this type of farming can also be automated. Players can build automatic phantom membrane farms to get tons of membranes.

Repair elytras

Fix elytra (Image via Mojang)

Some players may not know that elytra can be repaired using phantom membranes. An elytra without unbreaking enchantment will lose durability points quite fast. Players can use phantom membranes to restore the durability points of damaged elytra.

To repair elytra, place the damaged elytra and phantom membrane on an anvil. One phantom membrane can restore 25% durability on elytra. Players without mending enchantment can use phantom membranes to repair their elytra.

Slow falling potions

In Minecraft, fall damage is one of the common reasons for death in a fight against the ender dragon. Using phantom membranes, players can craft slow-falling potions in Minecraft. This potion reduces the falling speed of the player, which prevents fall damage.

Players can craft a slow-falling potion by adding a phantom membrane to an awkward potion in a brewing stand. To craft awkward potions, add a nether wart to water bottles in a brewing stand.

Hardcore players and beginners can use slow-falling potions to prevent fall damage while fighting the ender dragon. This way, players can avoid dying from fall damage as the ender dragon often launches players into the sky.

Edited by Srijan Sen