Phantoms in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Added in the update 1.3 Snapshot 18w07a, the Phantom is a slightly newer mob in Minecraft. This odd-looking mob will target players who have not slept for a while, begging the question: "Is it real, or just a hallucination?"

All details about Phantoms in Minecraft

Spawning

Phantoms will start spawning if players have not slept for three days in a row. They will only spawn at night or during a thunderstorm. This mob will attempt to spawn every one to two minutes, which is quite scary as they can gang up on players!

If gamers hear an unfamiliar hissing noise at night, they are recommended to look up as Phantoms will attempt to spawn 20-34 blocks above them. A max of two Phantoms can spawn in Easy mode, three in Normal, and four in Hard.

Behavior

Possibly due to their glowing green eyes, Phantoms have excellent eyesight.

They can follow fleeing players from even 64 blocks away! Once these mobs spot players, they will swoop down from the sky, dealing damage to the former. Players can prevent taking damage from a Phantom by hitting it first.

It may be the player's first thought to run into a large body of water while being chased by a Phantom. Unfortunately, Phantoms do not drown in Minecraft and even keep their same movement stats while underwater. This means that they are at an advantage in the water!

Interesting mechanics

Listed below are a few non-essential bits of information to know!

Nearby cats will hiss at Phantoms attacking the player, causing Phantoms to keep a distance of 16 blocks from them

Phantoms burn in sunlight

They are healed by Instant Damage status

This mob is immune to Poison and Regeneration status