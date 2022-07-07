Are Polar bears useless in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Polar bears are one of the least interacted mobs in Minecraft 1.19. Although the vast sandbox game has several mobs players can interact and fight with to obtain some of the most precious and rare loot, there are some that are solely present to enhance the environment. Polar bears might not be of great use to players, but they elevate the biomes by making them more lively.

There's a particular category of mobs called 'ambient mobs' in Minecraft 1.19. These mobs might drop any item or XP, but they're solely present to breathe life into the world and make it more beautiful. Polar bears are somewhere in between, as they do drop items, but they're not directly useful to players.

Everything to know about polar bears in Minecraft 1.19 update

Spawning

These large white animals spawn in all kinds of cold biomes like snowy plains, ice spikes, frozen oceans and deep frozen oceans. In Bedrock Edition, these mobs also spawn in frozen rivers, snowy slopes, jagged peaks and frozen peak biomes too. They usually spawn in groups of two, where the second polar bear is a cub.

As these biomes hardly spawn any other mobs, polar bears make these areas feel alive. This is one of the main reasons why they are there in the game.

Mob drops

Adult polar bears only drop raw cod or salmon with few XP points (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As mentioned above, these mobs are hardly useful, as they do not drop any significant loot on death. When an adult polar bear is killed, they only drop 1-3 XP points, some raw cod or salmon. If a baby polar bear is killed, it does not drop anything.

One of the main features of mobs in the game are their drops. So, from this perspective, polar bears are quite useless to players, as raw cod or salmon can be easily obtained by killing fish, and other mobs drop much more XP points than polar bears.

Neutral behaviour

The mob chases players when hostile (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are many mobs in the game that do not help players but are great to keep as a pet. Unfortunately, due to the neutral nature of polar bears, they do not make the best pets for players.

These mobs are mostly passive and will not attack the player immediately. However, if they're with their cubs or if they're attacked, they'll start chasing players and attack them. If one cub is attacked, several polar bears in the vicinity will collectively become hostile towards the player. They deal a minimum damage of 3 HP and a maximum of 8 HP, depending on the difficulty level.

To conclude, these mobs are not very useful to players directly. However, when it comes to enhancing cold biomes, they hold their place in the game. Hopefully Mojang can add more features to these mobs so that they become more useful to interact with.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Most of the mentioned facts about the mob are true.

