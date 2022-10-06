How to vote for Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

The three mobs for the Minecraft Live 2022 Mob Vote have finally been revealed. In consecutive days, Mojang announced the Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. They were released in that order and all three look like real contenders.

The Mob Vote is coming in just over a week, so the community can expect Mojang to continue promoting and releasing information on these mobs so players are fully educated when it comes to the poll.

They will have 24 hours to make their decision on October 14 at noon EST. Here's how to vote and what to know about each potential addition to Minecraft.

Voting method and guide on all three candidates for Minecraft Mob Vote

The voting method is different this year. Many players may remember rushing to Twitter when the poll went live to cast their choice. They would then wait until it ended and a second round between the top two candidates was posted.

After that, whichever candidate had the most supporters won the Mob Vote and eventually arrived in the game. The Phantom, Glowsquid, and Allay were the winners.

That polling method was a bit restrictive and didn't give players much time to vote. As a result, Mojang is expanding the decision-making in both time and accessibility.

As mentioned, the vote will occur for 24 hours, giving crafters a lot of time to vote and even change their vote if they so choose.

In terms of expanding the accessibility, the vote is no longer restricted to just those with Twitter accounts who log in at the right time. Now, it will be on the Minecraft Launcher and the website. There will even be a special Bedrock server dedicated to letting players vote inside the game.

Each mob brings unique strengths to the table. The Sniffer will sniff out and dig up seeds for players. It was mentioned in its teaser trailer that it would also bring new plants to the Minecraft ecosystem if it were to win.

The Rascal will play hide and seek with players, and once it is found three times, it will reward those gamers. In the teaser, it gave Tiny Jens an enchanted iron pickaxe, so it could potentially bring game-changing items.

The Rascal could be the newest mob (Image via Minecraft/Twitter)

It will also introduce the game of hide and seek. It's a minigame in a sense, which would be the first of its kind to be in vanilla Survival.

The Tuff Golem will finally give the tuff block, introduced in update 1.17, a use. It will presumably be used to bring the mob to life, much like iron for an Iron Golem.

The Tuff Golem appears to be a statue that can come to life and will be able to hold and carry things around. The characters also mentioned an art gallery if that mob wins, so there may be more artistic items coming to the game like statues and more paintings.

Remember to begin voting on October 14 at noon EST on one of the aforementioned platforms. Check the official Minecraft website for more information.

