What will new mob vote candidate Sniffer do in Minecraft?

Minecraft Live is coming soon, and Mojang has started counting down to the event by releasing different mobs that will go up against each other in the new mob vote.

This is a special mini-event where players will be able to vote for their favorite mob. The mob that gets the most votes will be featured in the game's next update. The voting will start on October 14, 2022, and end the next day.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: Will you choose an ancient plant-loving mob 🪴? Vote for the sniffer! redsto.ne/Sniffer-TW Voting begins October 14! Mob Vote reveal: Will you choose an ancient plant-loving mob 🪴? Vote for the sniffer! redsto.ne/Sniffer-TWVoting begins October 14! https://t.co/GhtBObkuWl

The first mob that Mojang announced was the Sniffer, a cute and ancient mob. They released a 2-D animated video where special Agnes and Jeb characters talked about the mob and gave a brief description of it.

There is a lot to unpack about the new mob that was revealed.

Everything to know about new Minecraft mob vote candidate Sniffer

In the reveal video, Agnes and Jeb talked about the mob and gave small hints about where to find them, what they do, and which features can be added to them.

How to obtain or find them

Sniffer eggs can be found in Underwater Ruins chests (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

If Sniffer is added to the game in the upcoming update, players will primarily be able to find them in Underwater Ruin chests as eggs. They will likely not spawn naturally anywhere in the Overworld, as Agnes revealed they are ancient and previously extinct creatures.

Hence, the only way to find them if they get added to the game will be by collecting their eggs. In a previous video about the mob vote, Jeb mentioned how the Underwater Ruins chests were filled with eggs. This confirms that they will be found in these structures.

Sniffer's appearance and behavior

Sniffers are most likely peaceful and passive mobs that sniff out unique plant seeds (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

Once the eggs hatch, a small Sniffer will spawn from them. It will most likely look similar to turtles, as seen in the reveal trailer. It will have a leafy green top shell with a red bottom body and a yellow nose. As the name implies, this mob will have large nostrils.

Sniffers are basically plant-related mobs that will sniff different areas and dig into the ground to find unique seeds. Sniffing around and finding new plant seeds will be their major feature if they are added to the game.

Judging by the behavior and the overall look of Sniffers, they will be passive in nature. They do give off a positive vibe, and players would definitely love to have this ancient mob as their new pet.

New features added with them

New plants and seeds will be added if Sniffer gets added to the next update (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

As mentioned above, the new mob will mainly sniff around and try to find unique seeds that grow into new kinds of plants.

Hence, if Sniffers get added to the game, new plants and seeds will also likely be introduced. However, these special plants can only be grown if players have the mob with them since they are hidden underground.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far