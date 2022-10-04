Mojang hints upcoming mobs in new Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 trailer

The Minecraft Live event is coming soon, and Mojang started hyping up the event with a brand new teaser trailer posted a day ago on YouTube. This riled up thousands of fans as they watched the mysterious video to pick up hints about the new mobs going against each other for a place in the game.

Minecraft @Minecraft Which mobs are trying to join Minecraft? 🤔



Tiny Vu, Tiny Agnes, and Tiny Jens are on the case! Stay tuned... Which mobs are trying to join Minecraft? 🤔Tiny Vu, Tiny Agnes, and Tiny Jens are on the case! Stay tuned... https://t.co/q46jxOim39

As Mojang has already mentioned, a new mob vote will be held during the live event on October 15, where players can vote for their favorite mob to be added to the game. With this trailer, the game developers only gave a few hints about these new mobs.

New mobs hinted by Mojang in the first Minecraft mob vote 2022 trailer

In the video, Agnes, Jeb, and Vu's characters talk about their mysterious experiences. Jeb talked about how chests in the Underwater Ruins were filled with eggs, Agnes explained how she was being spied in the mines, and Vu mentioned that his hats kept moving around.

These were some of Mojang's significant hints about the new mobs and their features. With this information, loads of players have started speculating about different mob concepts and ideas.

Eggs in the Underwater Ruins chests indicate a new type of aquatic mob, Agnes being spied in the mines means there can be a new cave mob made up of blocks, and finally, Vu's story hints at some friendly mob that will move items or even blocks. Of course, all this is speculation, and nothing can be said.

Two golem-looking creatures were present right behind the characters (Image via Minecraft/YouTube)

After they shared their experiences, a lightning strike filled the room with light. During this, a few more hints can be picked up from the video. There are two golem-looking creatures behind the characters, lurking in the dark. This could be another hint from Mojang towards keen-eyed players. There may be another type of golem mob in the next mob vote.

Lastly, Agnes and Jeb's characters mentioned how they are ready to find these mobs before the Minecraft Live event and bring them to light. Since Mojang usually reveals all three mobs before the event, this first teaser ends perfectly with both of them going on a quest to look for new mobs.

Fans react to the new Minecraft mob vote trailer by Mojang

yahiamice. @Yahiamice @Minecraft how about instead of a mob vote you add 3 mobs into the game by default but let the community vote out ONE which won't get added at all. the chaos would rack in so much more engagements @Minecraft how about instead of a mob vote you add 3 mobs into the game by default but let the community vote out ONE which won't get added at all. the chaos would rack in so much more engagements

Luxxxzz @Luxxxzz @Minecraft @dungeonsgame STOP DOIN MOB VOTES AND JUST PUT THEM ALL IN THE GAME, YOU WENT THIS FAR TO DEVELOP ALL OF THEM WHY THROW AWAY ALL THAT TIME. @Minecraft @dungeonsgame STOP DOIN MOB VOTES AND JUST PUT THEM ALL IN THE GAME, YOU WENT THIS FAR TO DEVELOP ALL OF THEM WHY THROW AWAY ALL THAT TIME.

PaulGG @NotPaulGG @Minecraft NOOOOOOO I'm still scarred from people picking allay over copper golem @Minecraft NOOOOOOO I'm still scarred from people picking allay over copper golem💀

Mister Shrubway @MisterShrubway

Spying in the mines - Tuff Golem

Hats moving around - Rascal @Minecraft Chests filled with eggs - Sniffer?Spying in the mines - Tuff GolemHats moving around - Rascal @Minecraft Chests filled with eggs - Sniffer?Spying in the mines - Tuff GolemHats moving around - Rascal

Thousands of fans flooded every social media platform, talking about the new mobs that were about to go against each other in the next mob vote. Since Mojang did not reveal them, people have speculated and discussed possible mob options. They also talked about how Mojang can make the voting system even better.

