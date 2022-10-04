Mojang hints upcoming mobs in new Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 trailer

The Minecraft Live event is coming soon, and Mojang started hyping up the event with a brand new teaser trailer posted a day ago on YouTube. This riled up thousands of fans as they watched the mysterious video to pick up hints about the new mobs going against each other for a place in the game.
As Mojang has already mentioned, a new mob vote will be held during the live event on October 15, where players can vote for their favorite mob to be added to the game. With this trailer, the game developers only gave a few hints about these new mobs.
New mobs hinted by Mojang in the first Minecraft mob vote 2022 trailer
In the video, Agnes, Jeb, and Vu's characters talk about their mysterious experiences. Jeb talked about how chests in the Underwater Ruins were filled with eggs, Agnes explained how she was being spied in the mines, and Vu mentioned that his hats kept moving around.
These were some of Mojang's significant hints about the new mobs and their features. With this information, loads of players have started speculating about different mob concepts and ideas.
Eggs in the Underwater Ruins chests indicate a new type of aquatic mob, Agnes being spied in the mines means there can be a new cave mob made up of blocks, and finally, Vu's story hints at some friendly mob that will move items or even blocks. Of course, all this is speculation, and nothing can be said.
After they shared their experiences, a lightning strike filled the room with light. During this, a few more hints can be picked up from the video. There are two golem-looking creatures behind the characters, lurking in the dark. This could be another hint from Mojang towards keen-eyed players. There may be another type of golem mob in the next mob vote.
Lastly, Agnes and Jeb's characters mentioned how they are ready to find these mobs before the Minecraft Live event and bring them to light. Since Mojang usually reveals all three mobs before the event, this first teaser ends perfectly with both of them going on a quest to look for new mobs.
Fans react to the new Minecraft mob vote trailer by Mojang
Thousands of fans flooded every social media platform, talking about the new mobs that were about to go against each other in the next mob vote. Since Mojang did not reveal them, people have speculated and discussed possible mob options. They also talked about how Mojang can make the voting system even better.
