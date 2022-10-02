Minecraft Redditor creates mod to add more aquatic mobs

Though Minecraft has a plethora of mobs, there are several mods out there that constantly add new life to the sandbox game. Mods are third-party features anyone can create and unofficially add to the game. Since it is pretty simple to create them, thousands of mods are on the web.

Recently, a Redditor by the name u/AyaanDB posted a few pictures of their mod that added several real-life aquatic animals to the game. The user posted pictures of silver arowana, Tasmanian crab, frogfish, bowhead whale, and leafy seadragon. These pictures were taken directly from the game, showing how the mod works.

The modder accurately depicted each aquatic animal. The size, color palette, and overall shape of these animals were quite close to how they looked in reality. The mod is only available in Bedrock Edition and has many other creatures.

Users react to Redditor's Minecraft mod for aquatic mobs

After seeing so many types of aquatic animals in Minecraft, many members of the Minecraft Reddit page were intrigued by the mod. The post received over three thousand upvotes and loads of comments about the mod and different aquatic animals that the modder could add to the game. Since the game does not have many underwater mobs, this mod was exciting to many.

Many users mentioned that the original poster and the mod owner did not showcase the blue lobster in the mod. Since many comments mentioned the mob, one can assume the mod has been out for a while, and players have asked for more mobs to be added. Soon, the original poster commented with a link to a picture of a blue lobster that is currently in the mod.

Some Redditors also discussed how Minecraft needed some massive mobs that had a majestic and grand feel to them. This particular aspect has been missing from the game, and people agreed on this in the comment section. The original poster also explained that this was the reason they added giant whales to the mod.

Some Redditors also discussed whether these new aquatic mobs have any utilities or not. Nearly all vanilla mobs have some features attached to them; however, the original poster mentioned how the modding team is working on adding features to these mobs.

They also asked for some advice from others in the comment section. One user suggested that the new whale mob could scare off Drowned hostile mobs like cats scaring off Creepers.

When it comes to downloading the Minecraft mod, the original poster shared the link in the comment section for people to download the mod for Bedrock Edition. Additionally, they can head over to their Discord channel, 'Aquatic Craft Addon server,' and get the download link from the 'Announcements' page.

Overall, the post and the mod were very well received on the Minecraft Reddit page. This mod has been out since February, and the modding team has been trying to showcase it on one of the top mod websites to get more reach. The number of upvotes and positive comments on the Reddit post shows how much the community loves the mod and would love to get their hands on it.

