How to get lucky block mod for Minecraft 1.19 update

The Lucky Block from the Lucky Blocks mod (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is a game with a lot to do. Players can spend dozens of hours, if not longer, killing the ender dragon, mining for resources, and creating bases and mega builds to fill time. While this initial gameplay loop is quite interesting, it is possible that the vanilla game can become quite stale after so many hours.

The solution to this is mods, created by the community to either overhaul the game, such as in RLCraft, add quality of life features such as JourneyMap, or a handful of new additions, such as in the case of today’s mod: the Lucky Blocks mod.

This installation guide assumes players have already installed one of Minecraft’s mod loaders, either Forge or Fabric.

The different ways to install the Lucky Block Mod for Minecraft 1.19

Manual Installation

1) Find the mod page on the CurseForge website

The Lucky Blocks page on the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

The first thing players need to do is find the mod page to download from. This can be done by going to the CurseForge website, navigating to the mods section, and searching for “Lucky Block.” This will show all of the mods with this in their names, with the actual Lucky Block mod at the top of the list.

2) Download the mod

The Lucky Block mod's website download page (Image via CurseForge)

Once players have found the mod on the CurseForge website, they should follow the download prompts to download the mod’s jar file. This file will be placed in the game’s mod folder to tell the game what the mod is and what it can do.

3) Place the mod in the mods folder

The location of the mods folder with the Lucky Blocks mod in it (Image via File Explorer)

Next, players should navigate to their .minecraft folder. This is the folder that contains all of the game’s files. There should be a folder named “mods” where the mod loader was installed. Place the jar file of the mod into this “mods” folder.

4) Open the launcher

The mod profile as seen in the game's launcher (Image via Minecraft Launcher)

Once the mod has been placed into the “mods” folder, players should open the game’s launcher and make sure they have changed their selected installation over to their mod loader installation so that the version of the game that launches is the modded one rather than the vanilla one.

5) Test the mod

The Lucky Blocks in the creative inventory (Image via Minecraft)

Once the game has launched, players should hit “Singleplayer” and create a new creative mode world. This will allow them to use the creative mode inventory to check for the mod’s items. Players should search for “Lucky Block” in the creative inventory.

The mod is installed and working as expected if there are lucky blocks. If there are no lucky blocks in the creative inventory, players should ensure they are on the right installation, that the mod’s jar file is in the correct location, and if all else fails, try redownloading the mod and reinstalling it.

CurseForge Installation

1) Open CurseForge

The CurseForge homepage (Image via CurseForge)

A much easier to add mods to Minecraft is through the CurseForge application. This application will automatically connect to the game and allow players to create separate game profiles that are modded while leaving the vanilla game installation untouched.

Players will first want to install the CurseForge application from its website and then open it.

2) Create a new profile

The Create Profile Window in CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

Once in the application, players will play and want to click the “+ Create Custom Profile” button. This button will pull up a window to create a new profile to fill with mods. Within the profile creation window, players can name the profile, select the Minecraft version for the mod, and then select the mod loader and mod loader version.

3) Add new content

The Add New Content button on CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

Once the profile has been created, the player will see an empty profile. They will want to click the “Add More Content” button. This will pull up a complete list of available mods for download and installation.

4) Search for “Lucky Blocks”

The search results for "Lucky Block" on CurseForge (Image via CurseForge)

Players will want to search for the mod in question. This search will be for “Lucky Blocks” which will pull up all mods with those keywords in their name. Thankfully, “Lucky Blocks” is a unique enough name that no other mods for 1.19 should appear in the search, making the only result the right one.

5) Install the mod

The mod page for the Lucky Block mod (Image via CurseForge)

Players will want to click on this orange “Install” button. This will cause the mod to download and install the game, with a visible progress bar beneath the mod's name. Once the download finishes, the install button will change to text reading “Installed.”

6) Hit play and test the mod

The contents of two broken lucky blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Once the mod is installed, players should return to the profile’s list of mods. From here, there will be an orange “Play” button. Players should hit this button, launching an instance of the game launcher with the modded profile already selected and ready to go.

Players should launch the game, go into a new creative single-player world, and use the creative menu to search for “Lucky Block.” If there are lucky block results, the mod is working as intended.

