5 best Minecraft anime mods in 2022

Minecraft has received 19 major updates since its release 13 years ago. However, its core gameplay has largely remained the same.

The latest 1.19 update, also known as The Wild Update, added a few new biomes and mobs to the game. However, Mojang has not altered much of the gameplay.

While the consistent nature of Minecraft is probably what keeps fans playing, it can also lead to them getting tired or burnt out. This is where mods come into play.

Mods have the ability to change features in a game. While some make small alterations, others can completely overhaul gameplay.

Anime, being such a beloved film and television genre, has become pretty popular in the world of Minecraft. Many players want to experience the genre in the game in any way possible, whether it is through Adventure maps, skins, or mods.

One Block Man and 4 other Minecraft mods that players must try if they love anime

1) OtakoMod

The OtakoMod is one of the best (Image via 9Minecraft)

The OtakoMod is one of the most well-known anime mods on CurseForge. It spawns popular anime characters in random locations within the game. Some of these characters even drop unique weapons related to their respective anime.

This mod features characters from a variety of anime, including Death Note, Prison School, and Spy x Family.

Here's how OtakoMod's creators described it:

"Are you bored playing solo in Minecraft? Too few mobs in the world? Or do you still love anime? Well, this mod is for you! Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Leveling, Black Clover, Nanatsu no Taizai, Death Note, Shuumatsu no Walkyrie and many others). They can be found all over the world, some of them have unique weapons that are left after their death. It is now possible to find a group of new residents in the world."

2) One Block Man

One Block Man is a clever riff on the anime, One Punch Man.

In this mod, players can battle against the many monsters featured in the show. They can also build the perfect armor set to withstand all that the mod has to offer.

One Block Man is currently being updated to add new mobs, armor, textures, and even a few GUIs.

3) Steve's Bizarre Adventure

Steve's Bizarre Adventure is a clever play on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The mod features many parts of the show, including Stands that grant character bonuses and powers when activated.

While it has been a while since the last update, the mod continues to be actively developed and revamped.

4) Mine Mine no Mi

Having a Minecraft mod inspired by One Piece makes sense, considering how popular the anime and manga series is.

Mine Mine no Mi is one of the most fun anime mods in the game. It features about 22 Devil Fruits from Eiichiro Oda's hit series. This mod also adds some One Piece characters to the game, including Marines and pirates.

5) Sekwah41's Naruto Mod

Like One Piece, Naruto is one of the most popular anime in the world. Sekwah41's Naruto Mod is a great mod for players who want to experience everything the Five Great Nations have to offer.

The mob has the following features from the anime:

Naruto items

Naruto mobs

Jutsus and other abilities from Naruto

New player animations (1.7.10, planned to remake for 1.18+)

Chakra system

The mod is undergoing some changes to improve its quality (which is already high) and offer the best experience to Minecraft players and Naruto fans alike.

