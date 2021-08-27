How to install Minecraft mods from CurseForge

Minecraft mods are a great way to diversify a player's experience. There are mods that can change almost any aspect of the game. Some of them can even make everything circular instead of square.

There are mods that let players play as mobs. Almost anything is possible in Minecraft with these creative additions. Unfortunately for Bedrock players, this nifty feature won't be available to them.

Mods are available across the internet, but CurseForge is one of the top sources to download them. There are plenty of mods here for players to enjoy.

Downloading Minecraft mods from CurseForge

CurseForge currently has over 84,000 mods available for Minecraft. All of these can be found here. There are zombie apocalypse mods, MineShafts and Monsters, Parasites and more. Players can have their pick from this almost boundless repository of Minecraft mods.

Decimation, a Zombie Apocalypse mod from Curse Forge. (Image via Curse Forge)

In order to install these mods, players will need to follow a few steps. They will first need to install the Forge installer, found here. This process is crucial in acquiring and implementing CurseForge mods.

Download/save Minecraft Forge, linked above. Run the java file and install it locally, not through the Cloud or any other source. Run Minecraft launcher. Select Installations. Hover over Forge and click the three dots, and go to Edit. Select More Options. Look for "-Xmx2G -XX...." under JVM Arguments. Modify "2G" to half of the computer's memory. Select Save. Hover over Forge and select Play. Start up a single player game, load into the game, then quit it. Close Minecraft.

Oh , wow 2M downloads my mods, thanks everyone , thanks @CurseForge<3 pic.twitter.com/HdWUGX1EHB — Rumaruka (@RumarukaDev) August 23, 2021

Once Forge is installed, Minecraft mods from CurseForge can be downloaded, installed and played.

Download minecraft mods from the CurseForge website, which is linked above. Files should be saved to a known and easy to access location. Open the File Explorer. Navigate to: %appdata%\.minecraft\mods\mods. This should be the usual mod folder. Copy/Paste or drag the downloaded minecraft mod from the original location to this folder. Open Minecraft Launcher. Select Installations. Hover over Forge and select Play.

