5 best Minecraft vanilla servers in 2021

Minecraft vanilla servers, for the most part, set out to stay true to the way the game was envisioned to be played by its creator. With so many complex server-side modifications publicly available these days, it can be difficult for players to find a simple Minecraft vanilla server.

Some vanilla Minecraft servers choose to use server-side plugins to offer players a slightly more refined multiplayer experience. A popular example of this includes a special land allocation system for players to avoid griefing and raiding.

Understandably, however, some players want a 100% pure, unaltered vanilla Minecraft multiplayer experience. This list will include everything from semi-vanilla servers to strictly vanilla servers with very minimal gameplay modifications.

NOTE: THE SERVERS LISTED BELOW ARE IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER OF QUALITY

The best Minecraft vanilla servers to play:

#5 - Purple Prison IP: purpleprison.net

Starting off the list is Purple prison. This server is easily the most modified on the list, utilizing quite a few server-side plugins. These plugins are in place to refine the general gameplay experience and implement more of a fresh twist compared to the repetitive basic sole vanilla survival mode offered by many other servers.

The server specifically features a vast vanilla survival world, which can only be reached after breaking out of the main prison. Here players can build and be completely protected from being griefed. Purple Prison also has its own in-depth game economy, allowing players to create their own in game shops.

Purple prison is a very popular Minecraft server with hundreds, if not thousands of players online at any time of day. The server also has a vast history, having been online and running for almost seven years now. Over this time, it has attracted joins from some seriously huge names, including the likes of PewDiePie.

#4 - Vanilla Europa IP: play.vanillaeuropa.com

Vanilla Europa is a great Minecraft server that aims to provide players with a no-nonsense vanilla survival experience. The only real extra features the server adds to the basic Minecraft survival game mode are land claiming.

Land claiming can be used by players to claim and protect spaces of land to build on. This is primarily to be protected from other players raiding and griefing their base and possesions.

The server has a tight-knit, active community of players. Events are often run for players by server admins, including even special UHC events in which winners are awarded unique prizes.

#3 - Vanilla WTF IP: vanilla.wtf

Vanilla WTF is a pure Minecraft vanilla survival server on version 1.16

Vanilla WTF describes itself as "minimalistic, with a touch of functionality." The server features a default hard difficulty setting paired with griefing, raiding and PvP enabled and fully allowed in the rules.

However, the neat thing about the vanilla WTF server is the fact the server offers a well-made anti-cheat system to prevent players from gaining any advantage by using hacks or cheats.

#2 - Vanilla High IP: mc.vanillahigh.net

Vanilla high is a family-friendly vanilla Minecraft server. It's a great choice for those looking for a child-friendly Minecraft multiplayer atmosphere. This is mostly because the server has a strict set of rules all players must follow, including no swearing in chat.

Vanilla high does not allow griefing other players builds or stealing their items. This is another strictly enforced rule. The server also features the "keep inventory" setting as enabled, meaning that if players die, they will respawn with all of their loot and inventory items fully intact without losing anything.

This setting will appeal strongly to some players, especially those looking for a more relaxed and forgiving Minecraft survival experience.

#1 - Simply Vanilla IP: simplyvanilla. co

Simply Vanilla is a brilliant and welcoming Minecraft survival server with some extra functionalities to assist vanilla gameplay. An example of this would be their teleportation system.

This allows players to teleport to each other simply by typing a quick command in chat instead of physically walking huge distances across the map, saving an infinite amount of time.

The server also offers a custom trading feature, in which players can instantly and safely exchange items with each other.

The community seen on the simply vanilla server is generally in the older range. However, anyone is welcome to join. The server features a friendly, dedicated staff team, who are always able to assist players.