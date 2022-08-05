Top 5 Minecraft quality of life mods in 2022

Minecraft is famous for its modding scene. From the game’s inception, players have taken its codes and customized them for their own purposes.

Multiplayer was something the community managed to brute force through mods before it was officially added to the game by Notch, for example.

With more than a decade of modding history, many mods have attempted to address quality of life issues that Mojang has yet to address.

Five fantastic quality of life mods for Minecraft in 2022

5) Iris/Sodium

The game using Iris and Sodium to run a shader (Image via Minecraft)

Iris and Sodium are listed as units for one simple reason: the installer for Iris will automatically install Sodium alongside it. These mods work in tandem to allow for one thing: using shaders with a minimal impact on the title’s framerate.

Iris is a newer version of Optifine, remade from the ground up in recent years with the goal of being better optimized and compatible with all Optifine shaders. Sodium is a newer mod that aims to optimize the rendering engine within the game, significantly improving both frame rates and in-game stutter.

When combined, users on even low-end systems can use lite shaders and get better frame rates than they would in vanilla gameplay, which shows how good the community is at modding or how unoptimized Java Edition is, depending on how readers look at it.

4) Structures’ Compass/Nature’s Compass

Part of the list of biomes that can be found using Nature’s Compass (Image via Minecraft)

These two mods are listed as one unit because they are effectively different sides of the same explorer’s coin.

The structures compass is an item that gamers can craft that will allow them to pick a structure from a list of all those available in the game, after which the compass will direct them to the nearest of that structure. This helps those who just can’t seem to find the structure they need, either due to a bad seed or just sheer bad luck.

The other side of this coin is nature’s compass, another craftable item that brings up a similar GUI, though this time, it features a list of all the different biomes in the game. It will then direct players to the nearest biome selected.

This is incredible for those who just can’t seem to find an ice spikes or badlands biome but desperately need the blocks they contain.

3) Waystones

The Waypoints fast travel screen (Image via Minecraft)

The Waystones mod aims to do one thing: remove all of the monotonous travel between different locations important to users.

For example, someone made their base near world-spawn, which for Java is right about 0, 0. If the nearest stronghold is at 2000, 2000 gamers would need to travel several thousand blocks any time they needed to go to the End. Even a Nether pathway would still take considerable time.

However, with the Waystones mod, players could place a waystone in their base and one at their End portal and teleport between them. All this does is cut out the time wasted traveling between known locations, vital for those who have worlds with points of interest tens of thousands of blocks apart.

2) JourneyMap

An example of the JourneyMap minimap (Image via Minecraft)

JourneyMap is a minimap mod available for Minecraft. Players can take advantage of features such as waypoints, which can mark important locales but also act as a way to teleport around for those wanting to remove any tedious traveling.

The map can also track entities in real-time for users looking for particular animals or enemies. While not the most interesting mod on this list, it is handy for tracking locations and keeping track of progress over the lifespan of a world.

1) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items showing a crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Just Enough Items, probably known more by its abbreviated name JEI, is a vital mod for any gamer looking to play a new mod or mudpack. This mod shows a complete list of every item and block to those in the crafting and inventory interfaces.

Players can use this list to see what items are in-game, along with all possible crafting recipes and methods for obtaining them. This is vital for new mods and modpacks, as JEI is often the only way they can figure out how the mod expects them to progress, though it is also a better and more interactive system for vanilla than the recipe book Mojang has added to the game.

