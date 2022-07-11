How many biomes are in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Minecraft is a game that features a large amount of exploration. This is due to the different items players need to get from all the biomes to make farms and create large-scale builds and creations.

Over the years, many biomes have been added to the game's original few.

It is easy to not know all of its biomes just due to the sheer number of options the title has.

Listing all biomes in Minecraft 1.19

Overworld biomes

Snowy biomes

The ice spikes biome belongs to the snowy biomes class (Image via Minecraft)

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Snowy Taiga

Snowy beach

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Jagged Peaks

Frozen Peaks

These biomes are categorized by snowing instead of raining at any height. All sources exposed to the sky will also freeze, and any visible grass or foliage will have a duller aqua green coloration.

Cold biomes

An example of a windswept gravelly hill biome (Image via Minecraft)

Windswept Hills

Windswept Forest

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Stony Shore

These biomes are categorized by rain turning into snow above y=120 for windswept hills and stony shores, y=160 in taigas and old-growth spruce taigas, and y=200 in old-growth pine taigas. Grass and foliage in this biome are turquoise-green in coloration.

Temperate biomes

A large bamboo jungle mixed with a regular jungle (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Mushroom Fields

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Forest

Flower Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Swamp

Beach

Stony Peaks

Meadow

These biomes have more disparate characteristics. Rivers and birch forests have duller green foliage, forests are more vibrant, plains are lighter, jungles and mushroom fields are lush, and finally, swamps and dark forests have unique darker shades of green foliage.

Warm biomes

A ravine found in a badlands biome (Image via Minecraft)

Badlands

Wooded badlands

Eroded badlands

Savannah

Windswept Savannah

Savannah Plateau

Desert

These biomes are unique in that it never rains or snows at all. The sky will still burn overcast during inclement weather, but no precipitation will happen.

The foliage and grass are olive tones, outside the badlands biomes with brown grass. An interesting tidbit is that snow golems spawned in these biomes will melt and take damage from the heat unless under the fire resistance effect.

Aquatic biomes

A frozen river biome (Image via Minecraft)

Cold Ocean

Deep Cold Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Deep Ocean

Lukewarm Ocean

Ocean

River

Warm Ocean

Frozen River

Frozen Ocean

These biomes are categorized by their bodies of water. Oceans are large stretches of water that generate up to y=63.

They are the only biomes in the title where underwater music can play. Additionally, this is where squid and fish can be spawned.

Cave biomes

An example of a lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Dripstone Caves

Lush Cave

Deep Dark

Cave biomes are new additions and were the main feature of the Caves and Cliffs update. As their name suggests, these biomes generate inside of caves and have 3D placement, as opposed to their above-ground counterparts, which use 2D placement.

They can sometimes leak out of their caves above ground, though they are mostly totally underground.

Nether biomes

Nether wastes

The very basic Nether wastes biome (Image via Minecraft)

This biome is the traditional Nether biome. There are large expanses of lava, shelves of netherrack, with packs of piglins, both zombified and alive, as well as ghasts.

Nether quartz and glowstone spawn in abundance here, and nether fortress almost always generate in this biome.

Soul sand valley

An example of a soul sand valley (Image via Minecraft)

The soul sand valley is a large grotto that cuts through much of the Nether's usual terrain. There are large exposed Nether fossils and large amounts of lava and blue fog.

There are also occasional fortresses and bastion remnants. The biome itself consists of soul sand, basalt, and soul soil.

Crimson forest

An example of a crimson forest biome (Image via Minecraft)

Crimson is a red-colored, crimson-themed forest biome. There are both kinds of fungus on the ground, with giant crimson fungus making up the trees of the biome.

Piglins, zombified piglins, and hoglins naturally spawn in this biome.

Warped forest

An example of a warped forest biome (Image via Minecraft)

It is a dense, cyan-colored, warp-themed biome similar to the crimson forest. There are both warped and crimson mushrooms, as well as giant warped fungus making up the trees of the biome.

Apart from striders, endermen are the only mobs able to spawn in the biome, making it a great place to farm for ender pearls.

Basalt deltas

Example of a basalt delta biome (Image via Minecraft)

This is a large gray expanse of a biome. The ground consists of basalt and blackstone blocks, with small patches of netherrack and pools of lava breaking them up. The shape of the terrain is very chaotic and broken up, making the biome challenging to traverse.

This is the only biome in the Nether where bastion remnants cannot generate. Magma cubes have a very high spawn rate in this biome, making it an excellent area to farm for magma cubes.

End biomes

The End

A player's customized main End island (Image via Reddit)

This is the first End biome that users will experience. It stretches in a circle with a radius of 1000 blocks surrounding 0,0 in the End. There is a small island that generates, which features the portal, obsidian pillars, and the Dragon fight.

Outside this island, nothing generates for the remainder of the biome, acting as a buffer between the End spawn and the rest of the dimension.

Small end islands

An example of the small end islands (Image via Minecraft)

These biomes comprise small islands that make up the expanses between the larger islands. They are typically small and circular.

These islands have very little going on, primarily serving as a way to help gamers traverse the void between huge end islands.

End midlands

This biome represents the gradual slope from each island's hilltops down to the cliffs that make up the edge. End cities can generate in this biome, but chorus trees cannot.

End highlands

This biome represents the hilltops of each of the large islands. This is also the only biome in Minecraft where the game can generate end cities and chorus trees.

Every other biome that can generate one of these is not able to generate the other.

End barrens

An example of the end barrens (Image via Minecraft)

This biome represents the edge of the other end islands. It generates as part of the rim of larger islands, with steep cliffs below it. No end cities or chorus trees can generate in this biome.

How many biomes are featured in Minecraft?

There are a massive amount of biomes found throughout Minecraft's three biomes. There are 51 total overworld biomes, including the three cave biomes added in Caves and Cliffs.

The other biomes of the title have considerably less biome diversity, both having around 10% the number of biomes that the overworld has. The Nether has only five biomes, even after its significant and nearly total revamp in update 1.16.

The End dimension has only five biomes, though it has seen no major revamps in years. It is the current area of the title the community is most hopeful for a major overhaul.

