Chorus trees in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Chorus trees are a peculiar plant-like structure in Minecraft. It is not clear whether these plants should be classified as trees, with some players referring to them as chorus plants. Nevertheless, players should take advantage of the many benefits that the chorus tree has to offer.

As seen in the image above, the chorus tree can only be found in the outer islands of the End. This means that they are quite difficult to acquire since the player will have to defeat the mighty ender dragon to harvest them.

How to find the chorus tree in Minecraft

A heavily protected chorus tree (Image via Reddit)

As stated above, the chorus tree can only be found in the outer islands of the End. These islands are only accessible after the player has defeated the ender dragon. However, once they slay the dragon, players will be able to harvest an abundance of chorus trees.

After throwing an ender pearl at the floating portal that spawns after defeating the ender dragon, Minecraft players will be teleported to the outer islands of the End.

While the spawn island may not contain any chorus trees, the player should quickly be able to find an island that contains them.

Chorus Tree Specifications

Players have to defeat the mighty ender dragon to harvest chorus trees (Image via u/MiiNiPaa on Reddit)

Chorus trees consist of three different items: chorus plants, chorus flowers, and chorus fruit.

The chorus plant makes up the bulk of the tree, with its long and thin branches. It has a chance of dropping 0-1 chorus fruit. However, this chance is not affected by the Fortune enchantment.

Chorus trees also contain chorus flowers, which allow for the growth of additional chorus plants. These blocks can be harvested and placed on top of an end stone to create a brand new chorus tree. In fact, chorus trees can be grown in any dimension as long as the Minecraft player has a single end stone.

The chorus fruit is the most interesting item found on the chorus tree. This peculiar fruit will randomly teleport the player at a distance of up to eight blocks in all directions. However, it will not teleport the player into blocks, water, or lava.

The chorus fruit also has some very interesting uses. If a player eats a chorus fruit when flying with an elytra, they will be instantly teleported to the ground, avoiding the massive fall damage which is common with elytra flyers.

Additionally, the chorus fruit can be used to teleport in and out of dangerous situations. In fact, it allows players to even teleport through bedrock-protected structures.

Foxes can also consume the chorus fruit.

The quick seven-minute YouTube video above showcases different tips and tricks that help players take advantage of the chorus fruit's teleportation effect.

Also read: Top 5 must-have items in Minecraft

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh