5 things players likely didn't know about Obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian is a unique block that can be found in various places in Minecraft. However, it is mostly found near lava, at some of the deeper points in the game’s world. The block can be identified by its distinctive purple colors and texture with a specialized design.

Almost every player knows that Obsidian is used to make Nether portals and enchanting tables. However, there are tons of facts that many players might not know. The following article will list five facts that players might not know about the Obsidian block in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Obsidian in Minecraft: 5 features players need to know about

5) Strength and Blast resistance

Obsidian is one of the strongest and most difficult blocks to destroy in Minecraft. It features one of the highest amounts of the “hardness” factor in the game, with a value of 50. The only solid block that is harder to mine is the reinforced deepslate block included in the Minecraft 1.19 update.

Blast resistance is another factor where obsidian comes in at the top. The block has a blast resistance of 1200, which is more than any other block’s blast resistance value in the game.

These values make the block so strong that even the Ender Dragon cannot destroy it. However, the Wither is strong enough to destroy the block with its attacks.

4) Water source block vs Lava source block

Many players can get confused when trying to create obsidian from a list of ingredients. To make obsidian, players only need some water and some lava.

In Minecraft, mixing water and lava can result in three blocks being made under different circumstances. Cobblestone, stone, and obsidian. Players need to mix flowing water and still, i.e., a lava source block to make obsidian.

3) Interaction with Pistons

A piston (Image via Minecraft)

The fact that many players might not know about the obsidian block is that it cannot be moved using a piston.

Pistons are used to move nearly every block in the game, as their use in various in-game builds and Redstone contraptions is quite common. However, neither regular nor sticky pistons can move an obsidian block.

2) Fastest method of mining

A Netherite pickaxe (Image via YouTube/Stingray Productions)

It is widely known that pickaxes can be made out of six different materials, but only two can be used to mine obsidian: the diamond pickaxe and the netherite pickaxe. Diamond pickaxes can be made using three diamonds, which can be mined with an iron pickaxe at some of the deepest points in the game’s map.

Netherite is a little more tricky to get, as it is only found in the Nether. Once a Netherite ingot has been collected, players can use a Nether pickaxe to mine an obsidian block in 8.35 seconds, compared to the diamond pickaxe’s 10 seconds.

1) Multiple retextures

Since the full release of the game in 2011, the game has gone through many changes. While some entities in the game have stayed the same over the years, the obsidian block has not, in terms of its look. The texture of the obsidian block has been changed around six times in the game's history.

Minecraft has a plethora of blocks in its gigantic arsenal of items. Blocks come in various categories and can be listed under decoration, ores, workstation blocks, building, etc.

Every block and its variants or alternative blocks have a different effect on the tools and weapons players use against them.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha