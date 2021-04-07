How to make a diamond pickaxe in Minecraft

Diamonds are one of the strongest items that players can have in Minecraft. Diamond armor and tools are the second strongest items in the game after Netherite.

Players can find diamonds all around the Minecraft world. Diamonds can be found inside village chests, ravines and caves. Players may also find them in the desert or savanna biomes.

Diamonds can be found anywhere beneath y level 16, but they are most commonly found between layers 5-12.

There are five different weapons that players can make out of diamonds. One of those weapons is the diamond pickaxe. The diamond pickaxe is the second strongest pickaxe in Minecraft and is the only pickaxe that can mine obsidian besides Netherite. It is also the only pickaxe variant that may be turned into Netherite.

What players will need to make a diamond pickaxe in Minecraft

Diamonds

Players will obviously need diamonds to create a diamond pickaxe. They can easily find diamonds in one of the places mentioned above. If the player is lucky, they will be able to find diamonds inside of Nether fortress chests.

Players need to make sure that the diamonds are in ore form and not in block form. If a player mines a diamond block with a silk touch, they will need to smelt the diamond ore inside of a furnace and turn it into just the diamond ore instead of the block.

Players will need three diamond ore for each pickaxe.

Sticks

Sticks are needed to make a diamond pickaxe in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players will also need two sticks to make a diamond pickaxe. Sticks are very easy to get in the Minecraft world.

Sticks obviously originate from trees. Players can also get them from wooden planks in Minecraft.

One block of wood from a tree can create four wooden planks. Players can use these planks to make sticks. Four sticks can be created out of every two planks in Minecraft.

Crafting

Players must place the sticks and the diamonds on a crafting table to make a diamond pickaxe (Image via Minecraft Gamepedia)

Players will need a crafting table to create the pickaxe. On the crafting table, players will need to place the three diamonds horizontally in the first row and two sticks in the middle row in the vertical direction.

The finishing product will be on the right side.