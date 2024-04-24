2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels "100% OK" with Commanders after reported disinterest

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to be one of the first players to hear his name called on night one of the NFL draft. For weeks, analysts have speculated that Daniels will likely be drafted by the Washington Commanders with the second pick.

However, reports of Daniels not being interested in playing for the Commanders have left question marks about the quarterback's future. On Tuesday, the LSU Tigers star addressed the rumors at an NFL community event.

Reporter: “There’s speculation that you may not want to go to Washington. Do you want to just squash that?”

Jayden Daniels: “I’m blessed to go wherever I’m called. Whoever calls my phone, (when the) commissioner gets up and says my name, I’ll be blessed, and they’re going to get my all.”

When asked if he would be receptive to the Washington Commanders choosing to draft him, he assured the reporters that he would welcome the opportunity.

Reporter: “To clarify, would you be OK being drafted by Washington?”

JD: “Yeah. 100 percent.”

As the countdown to the NFL draft winds down, Daniels appears to be ready to play in the NFL and doesn't have a preference on which team drafts him.

Was QB Jayden Daniels interested in playing for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce will take part in his first NFL draft as a head coach on Thursday night. His team holds the 13th selection in the first round and could very well take a quarterback.

His experience with Jayden Daniels while both were at Arizona State has increased the speculation of the Las Vegas Raiders drafting the quarterback. Daniels was asked last week about his relationship with Pierce and the possibility of being drafted by the Raiders while on the "Nightcap" podcast.

Unless Las Vegas trades up, Daniels is not expected to be available at No. 13.

"I don't know how they're gonna pull it off," Daniels said. "A.P., just as a human being, he's the right coach for that team. He challenges people. He was challenging me at 18.

"So, I know if I was to go to the Raiders, I'm not saying I'm going there or I wanna go there, I wanna go wherever my name is called. If I was to go to the Raiders, I know as soon as I step foot (on the field), he's gonna challenge me."

It's unlikely that Jayden Daniels will still be on the board when the Raiders draft. However, they could make a trade and move up if they want to draft Daniels.